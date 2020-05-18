COLUMN: Program features World War II survivors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The scene in Times Square on May 8, 1945, might seem surreal in our current times.

German forces throughout Europe laid down arms and surrendered to Allied forces. World War II was over.

A crowd of half a million flooded Times Square, according to NBC archives. They hugged, kissed, cheered and cried tears of joy.

NBC Radio set up on the roof of The Astor Hotel, and announcers described the party to listeners across the country. People displayed banners and flags, and churches rang their bells. The same took place in Great Britain and the formerly occupied cities of Western Europe.

Even today, we acknowledge that V-E Day was a bittersweet occasion. As many as 60 million people died during the war, and many more were injured.

To mark the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, National Geographic TV has planned a full day of related programming on Thursday. This will include new specials as well as the re-release of popular programs.

This includes “WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front.” Bob Woodruff of ABC News narrates as remaining World War II survivors talk about their experiences from those times.