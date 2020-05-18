COLUMN: Program features World War II survivors

The scene in Times Square on May 8, 1945, might seem surreal in our current times.
German forces throughout Europe laid down arms and surrendered to Allied forces. World War II was over.
A crowd of half a million flooded Times Square, according to NBC archives. They hugged, kissed, cheered and cried tears of joy.
NBC Radio set up on the roof of The Astor Hotel, and announcers described the party to listeners across the country. People displayed banners and flags, and churches rang their bells. The same took place in Great Britain and the formerly occupied cities of Western Europe.
Even today, we acknowledge that V-E Day was a bittersweet occasion. As many as 60 million people died during the war, and many more were injured.
To mark the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, National Geographic TV has planned a full day of related programming on Thursday. This will include new specials as well as the re-release of popular programs.
This includes “WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front.” Bob Woodruff of ABC News narrates as remaining World War II survivors talk about their experiences from those times.
The one-hour special includes rarely seen archival footage and photographs and focuses on the mood of the war’s final days. Included are impressions of V-E Day celebrations in Times Square, London’s Piccadilly Circus and Moscow’s Red Square.
“Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force” also will premiere Thursday. The special includes recollections from members of the U.S.
Eighth Air Force as well as other surviving military members and more.
The day’s schedule also lists “Europe from Above,” a series that provides an aerial view of the continent’s geography. Among the countries featured are the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy. The network will round out the programming with specials like “Nazi Underground,” which explores the lifestyles of Hitler and his inner circle, and “Inside the SS,” an inside view of the Nazi paramilitary organization.
For program times and more details about special programming, check your television provider listing or go to nationalgeographic.com/tv.
