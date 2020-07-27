COLUMN: 'Problems' have changed amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout his life, Hersch Wilson has tried to keep life and its glitches in perspective.

One way he does so is by focusing on the firefighters’ motto: “Be brave. Be kind. Fight fires.”

“Think of all the ‘problems’ you had pre-COVID,” says the veteran volunteer firefighter. “Note that most of them faded as problems as we face more existential issues — staying healthy and earning a living.”

Since the start of the current public health crisis, many have shifted in their views.

“We are learning what firefighters know,” says Wilson. “Emergencies in the firefighter world are events where there is a life threat, individuals who are suffering or a home burning down. Everything else is just a problem that needs to be solved or an inconvenience. Learning and practicing this idea can lead to a lot calmer days.”

Wilson shares strategies for thriving in the face of difficulty in his new book, “Firefighter Zen: A Field Guide to Thriving in Tough Times.”