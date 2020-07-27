COLUMN: 'Problems' have changed amid pandemic

Throughout his life, Hersch Wilson has tried to keep life and its glitches in perspective.
One way he does so is by focusing on the firefighters’ motto: “Be brave. Be kind. Fight fires.”
“Think of all the ‘problems’ you had pre-COVID,” says the veteran volunteer firefighter. “Note that most of them faded as problems as we face more existential issues — staying healthy and earning a living.”
Since the start of the current public health crisis, many have shifted in their views.
“We are learning what firefighters know,” says Wilson. “Emergencies in the firefighter world are events where there is a life threat, individuals who are suffering or a home burning down. Everything else is just a problem that needs to be solved or an inconvenience. Learning and practicing this idea can lead to a lot calmer days.”
Wilson shares strategies for thriving in the face of difficulty in his new book, “Firefighter Zen: A Field Guide to Thriving in Tough Times.”
“I think firefighting — being a first responder— reaches the same fundamental lessons about life that Zen does,” says Wilson. “First, that death is inevitable, and we should get over that and enjoy and love the fact that we are alive. Second, all we have is this moment, right now. The future isn’t a promise.”
The COVID-19 crisis has made that especially clear, Wilson adds.
“The mindfulness of being a firefighter comes when we are focused on helping or saving someone else. In that time, we no longer are obsessed with self, but we are engaged in serving a higher purpose; we move from ‘me’ to ‘we.’”
Wilson has worked as a pilot, outdoor adventure trainer, organizational consultant, professional dancer and author. He writes for a variety of publications, including Backdraft magazine.
He and his wife, Laurie, live in Santa Fe, N.M. They became volunteer firefighters in 1986.
As Wilson notes, firefighting wasn’t his idea.
“Laurie and I were in our 30s and settled in our ways,” he writes. “Also, I was never one of those kids who watched the 1970s TV show ‘Emergency!’ and dreamed of being a firefighter or an (emergency medical technician).”
At the time, Laurie worked at a conference center in Santa Fe.
“One evening, a guest fell and broke her ankle,” Wilson writes. “There was no one trained in first aid to help, and Laurie had to struggle to treat the woman. She vowed to never let that happen again.”
Together, the couple trained to become firefighters and EMTs.
Over more than 30 years, Wilson has gathered stories from the field, many of which he shares in “Firefighter Zen.”
The book is divided into five parts, each of which applies a firefighter’s experience to anyone’s life. Many chapters include “Field Notes,” which offers advice and questions for tough situations.
One Field Note asks, “How much time do you have? There are two types of emergencies: This where we need to act quickly II save life and limb and those where we take our time, keep everyone safe and figure out the best solutions.”
“Firefighter Zen” will be released Aug. 18 and available at most major booksellers. For details, go to www herschwilson com.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
