COLUMN: Moderating well-being and social distancing

One of the difficulties of weathering the coronavirus crisis is modulated mental health and well-being. This is particularly difficult because of guidance to physically distance ourselves from others.
To help, organizations like National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) have developed virtual resources and programming.
In Iowa, this includes a weekly speaker series as part of the “We Are Here with You” campaign sponsored by NAMI Greater Des Moines.
The free, virtual series began in April. It includes eight inspirational speakers who represent a variety of backgrounds and professions: decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran Michael Veltri; “Fundamism” author Paul Long; Holly Hoffman of TV’s “Survivor: Nicaragua”; Kevin Kush, Boys Town High School football coach; AmyK, former executive of a billion-dollar, global company; and organizational behavior specialist Celina Peerman.
Kenyon Salo, the seventh speaker, recently presented “The Bucket List Life.”
Some call Salo the “James Bond of Speaking.” He is considered among the top trainers in the areas of motivation, inspiration and adventure, with presentations that are uninhibited, interactive and even infused with some group dancing.
“I love to live a bucket list life,” he explained during his Des Moines presentation. “I love to travel around the world and share my stories with others and hear the stories for others.”
His bucket list concept includes three principles: creating more experiences; telling stories and giving back.
As one of five members of the Denver Broncos Thunderstorm Skydive Team, he has many opportunities to do all three. For each home game, Salo skydives onto an NFL football field at more than 60 miles per hour, ending in a soft, tip-toe landing on the 10-yard line.
“I love to have adventure as much as I can, but I also love to have experiences,” he explained. “I get to skydive into the Denver Broncos Stadium in front of 70,000 people. I get to jump into the game.”
When he tried out for the team more than a decade ago, it was a bucket list experience, said Salo.
“You only get one shot during your tryout,” he said. “You have to land on the field the very first time, and you have to do it exactly right. Fortunately, I did that, and they put me on the team.”
If the tryout was intense, being on the team is surreal. He recalled getting suited up for his first game, hovering at 5,000 feet above the stadium in downtown Denver.
“All the sudden, they were like, ‘jumpers ready!’ … I’m the fifth guy, so I’m out of the plane, and I deploy my parachute. I look up, and I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ because every time I jump out of the airplane and my parachute opens, I’m like, ‘Yeah!’”
The series will conclude with the recently announced eighth speaker: Lt. Col. Rob “Waldo” Waldman of the U.S. Air Force.
Waldo overcame a lifetime battle with claustrophobia to become a decorated fighter pilot and New York Times bestselling author of “Winners Never Fly Solo.” To register, go to www.weareherewithyou.com/registeration/.
In addition, NAMI Greater Des Moines offers live, virtual workshops. These events are free and open to the community and cover topics like managing stress and understanding depression. The organization also provides free web guides, including the “How to Work from Home” checklist, “Seven Tips for Virtual Team-Building,” leadership resources and more.
Details on workshops, resources and the speaker series is available at www.weareherewithyou.com/#speakers/.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
