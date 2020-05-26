COLUMN: Moderating well-being and social distancing

His bucket list concept includes three principles: creating more experiences; telling stories and giving back.

As one of five members of the Denver Broncos Thunderstorm Skydive Team, he has many opportunities to do all three. For each home game, Salo skydives onto an NFL football field at more than 60 miles per hour, ending in a soft, tip-toe landing on the 10-yard line.

“I love to have adventure as much as I can, but I also love to have experiences,” he explained. “I get to skydive into the Denver Broncos Stadium in front of 70,000 people. I get to jump into the game.”

When he tried out for the team more than a decade ago, it was a bucket list experience, said Salo.

“You only get one shot during your tryout,” he said. “You have to land on the field the very first time, and you have to do it exactly right. Fortunately, I did that, and they put me on the team.”

If the tryout was intense, being on the team is surreal. He recalled getting suited up for his first game, hovering at 5,000 feet above the stadium in downtown Denver.