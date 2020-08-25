COLUMN: Local writer gives farewell to weekly column

Incredulous, I asked what he meant. He explained that it’s tough to maintain and sustain a regular column — that a lot of writers don’t have the discipline. He added that I’d done it long enough by then that telling me wouldn’t shake my confidence.

He’s right; it is tough to write a column every week. On better days, I tell myself that was Saul’s way of saying he was proud of me. Still, there has always been a part of me that wouldn’t quit and prove him right.

So I have written a lot of these columns — somewhere in the range of 1,200. They’ve run the gamut in terms of subject, quality, theme, tone, scope, geographical reach and social impact. Several were on topics that were sensitive, scary or polarizing — sometimes all three.

I’ve been able to write “On Faith” because readers, coaches, mentors, friends have accompanied me along the way.

Thank you for this gift — for all of it. Thank you for your continued support of The Courier as a source of news and as a Cedar Valley institution. And thank you, with all my heart, for a good run.

Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.