COLUMN: Local writer gives farewell to weekly column

This week’s “On Faith” must serve as my two weeks’ notice.
Earlier this month, The Courier notified me it will cease running this column. The decision is part of reduction in paid columns, and the final installment is scheduled for Sept. 7.
My first thought upon receiving the news from my friend, Meta Hemenway-Forbes, is the gist of my response to her: “It’s been a good run.”
Yes, I’m disappointed. It is a shame, and I echo things that have been said about supporting local journalism. (Please pay for your news and seek out credible, reliable media sources.)
Of course I will miss writing “On Faith,” and I will miss all of you.
I also understand; how many people get two decades of being paid to do something they love?
It’s been a good run, because this entire “On Faith” enterprise has actually operated on grace. (Don’t worry: What follows isn’t sneaky Lutheran indoctrination.)
I was blessed to come from an era when journalists were trained to have a subject matter specialty. Because it was the tail-end of that era, I never dreamed I’d get to write as much as I wanted about the intersection of faith, religion, values, culture and community.
Still, I trained, and I hoped. I ran down freelance jobs, seized every networking opportunity and asked professors to make introductions.
When I came to The Courier fresh out of Wartburg, it was for a general assignment gig. Somehow, “the religion beat” became mine within a few months.
A few months after that, Courier Editor Saul Shapiro told me: “You’re going to start doing a religion column.” The newsroom provided wonderful coaches, including Saul himself, as well as Nancy Raffensperger Newhoff, H. James Potter, CJ Hines, Melody Parker, Meta, Greg Brown, Catherine Kittrell, Michelle Van Dorn, Pat Kinney, Kim Forbes, Heather Lilienthal, Brandon Pollock and Matt Wilde.
Courier alumni Gwendolyn Culpepper Berry, Carolyn Cole and the late Phyllis Singer chimed in, too, along with beloved mentors, Grant Price and Lil Junas.
So many readers have extended grace, too, from local groups who invite me to speak to people who email, call or stop me in the grocery store.
Faith played its role. In the beginning, I was afraid you’d think me biased toward my personal labels. Instead, you have trusted me to be unbiased. You have told me about your interests, projects and concerns and let me help share your stories.
Saul showed some faith in an unlikely way, even if he didn’t mean to. After I’d written this column for a few years, he made an offhand remark: “You’re doing a good job; I never thought you’d keep it up.”
Incredulous, I asked what he meant. He explained that it’s tough to maintain and sustain a regular column — that a lot of writers don’t have the discipline. He added that I’d done it long enough by then that telling me wouldn’t shake my confidence.
He’s right; it is tough to write a column every week. On better days, I tell myself that was Saul’s way of saying he was proud of me. Still, there has always been a part of me that wouldn’t quit and prove him right.
So I have written a lot of these columns — somewhere in the range of 1,200. They’ve run the gamut in terms of subject, quality, theme, tone, scope, geographical reach and social impact. Several were on topics that were sensitive, scary or polarizing — sometimes all three.
I’ve been able to write “On Faith” because readers, coaches, mentors, friends have accompanied me along the way.
Thank you for this gift — for all of it. Thank you for your continued support of The Courier as a source of news and as a Cedar Valley institution. And thank you, with all my heart, for a good run.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.