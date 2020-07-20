COLUMN: Live streaming faith during pandemic

“We often decide that we only want to see through one particular lens, and whichever lens we choose determines how we react to certain people and places,” writes Brooks. “However, we need to broaden our vision and widen our perspective if we are going to be present with one another the way God desires.

“Church Forsaken” emphasizes hip hop as a full ministry culture. As a performer, Brooks has recorded four albums with hip hop artists Out-World. He’s currently working on a solo project called “Can I Get an Amen.”

“What worries me about the church’s relationship to hip hop is that we still consider it a novelty that appeals to youth or young adults,” Brooks explains. “The church just uses it as an attention getter. There was even a push to speak of hip hop culture as a tool used to reach young people for the purpose of bringing them to the Christian faith.”

To illustrate the fallacy of such an approach, Brooks offers a comparison: a congregation using a similar approach to woo a visiting family of Indian ethnic descent.