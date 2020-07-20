COLUMN: Live streaming faith during pandemic

One of the many ways we now benefit from increased use of web-conferencing is its adoption by faith communities of all sizes.
The ability to stream live video in relatively easy and inexpensive ways provides opportunities to find content that resonates with our needs and wants; develop ideas to enhance our own gatherings; and take part in worship in other parts of our communities, nation and world.
Despite pandemic guidelines, live streaming allows us to check out Canaan Community Church in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. This incredible congregation is one of the Midwest’s vibrant and unique faith communities.
Englewood covers roughly 3 square miles. Law enforcement and personal security experts rate the neighborhood among the city’s most dangerous.
At Englewood’s peak, it had nearly as many residents as our entire Cedar Valley metro area. Years of crime and crumbling infrastructure have caused the population to drop to about 30,000.
Jonathan “Pastah J” Brooks serves as CCC’s senior pastor. He also taught art architecture for Chicago Public Schools for more than a decade. He earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Tuskegee (Ala.,) University and graduate degrees in teaching and divinity from other prestigious institutions.
In November 2018, he released the book “Church Forsaken: Practicing Presence in Neglected Neighborhoods.” The book emphasizes urban ministry, outreach, growing where you’re planted and “seeing the world the way God does.”
“We often decide that we only want to see through one particular lens, and whichever lens we choose determines how we react to certain people and places,” writes Brooks. “However, we need to broaden our vision and widen our perspective if we are going to be present with one another the way God desires.
“Church Forsaken” emphasizes hip hop as a full ministry culture. As a performer, Brooks has recorded four albums with hip hop artists Out-World. He’s currently working on a solo project called “Can I Get an Amen.”
“What worries me about the church’s relationship to hip hop is that we still consider it a novelty that appeals to youth or young adults,” Brooks explains. “The church just uses it as an attention getter. There was even a push to speak of hip hop culture as a tool used to reach young people for the purpose of bringing them to the Christian faith.”
To illustrate the fallacy of such an approach, Brooks offers a comparison: a congregation using a similar approach to woo a visiting family of Indian ethnic descent.
“(T)he church sings songs infused with traditional Indian sounds and serves the cultural foods of India,” writes Brooks. “Regardless of their ethnicity, everyone dresses in traditional Indian garb as a tool to win (the family) to Christ. We recognize this to be problematic and patronizing, because we know that culture is not a separate tool for manipulating individuals; it is a core part of their human identity.”
While the intention is an earnest desire to welcome and show appreciation for culture. However, such spotty attempts do not demonstrate a respectful attempt to embrace other backgrounds as a permanent part of a community, Brooks warns.
“Repeatedly, I am asked to come to local congregations for their hip hop services or events to get the young people’s attention so that the message of Christ can be shared,” he explains. “Pastors will ‘dress down’ for this event and try to use language they otherwise would never use to ‘reach’ the young people in their congregation or community.”
For more information about CCC and to join the live stream of Sunday worship, go to www.CanaanCommunityChurch.org.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
