COLUMN: Listening to ‘language of the body’

There is a scientific basis for the practices outlined in her book, says Meredith.

“We are so oriented to thinking about health in medical or scientific terms, we often miss what is needed for us to heal,” she explains. “I suggest that science is not the best model for learning to communicate with your own body, mind and spirit. You wouldn’t expect to use science to validate Shakespeare. Instead, you would use lived experience, language, poetics, the work itself.”

That is, we don’t approach verbal communication from an analytical perspective, Meredith adds.

“When learning to speak a language, we don’t ask, ‘Is there a scientific basis for the English you are speaking to me?’ There may well be, but I believe that for self-healers, science is not our best language. Instead, we can tap into what we know about perceiving and codifying meaning, and this actually influences our physical body beautifully.”

In “The Language of the Body,” Meredith charts pathways to self-healing through learning to interpret messages from your body, mind and spirit. This includes exercises like “Mother Teresa Touch,” “Shifting Cycles” and “Simple Energy Self-Test.” Chapters also include meditations, advice and other experiments that can help you understand your body’s cues.