COLUMN: Listening to ‘language of the body’

How do you know when to pay attention to a symptom of potential illness? Can our bodies actually tell us something is wrong?
Absolutely, says Ellen Meredith, an energy medicine practitioner. Each person’s body communicates through symptoms, sensations and interruptions of normal functions, she explains.
“Usually, when something has gone wrong, it also means that what might be ‘right’ is not happening adequately,” says Meredith.
She explains how to become more attuned to your body’s messages in her new book, “The Language Your Body Speaks: Self-Healing with Energy Medicine.”
Meredith is an Eden Energy Medicine advanced practitioner, which is based on methods researched and developed by Donna Eden. Meredith has served on Eden’s faculty since 2010.
Eden calls energy “the language of the body.” She wrote the foreword for Meredith’s book, calling it a great guide to understanding the “language of energy.”
“Energy flows everywhere in and out of our bodies; it is the foundation for everything physical,” writes Eden. “It orchestrates everything in our lives, from emotions to digestion to getting ourselves out of bed in the morning and going to bed at night. Without energy, our bodies would be like cars with no fuel. Without energy, we aren’t alive.”
There is a scientific basis for the practices outlined in her book, says Meredith.
“We are so oriented to thinking about health in medical or scientific terms, we often miss what is needed for us to heal,” she explains. “I suggest that science is not the best model for learning to communicate with your own body, mind and spirit. You wouldn’t expect to use science to validate Shakespeare. Instead, you would use lived experience, language, poetics, the work itself.”
That is, we don’t approach verbal communication from an analytical perspective, Meredith adds.
“When learning to speak a language, we don’t ask, ‘Is there a scientific basis for the English you are speaking to me?’ There may well be, but I believe that for self-healers, science is not our best language. Instead, we can tap into what we know about perceiving and codifying meaning, and this actually influences our physical body beautifully.”
In “The Language of the Body,” Meredith charts pathways to self-healing through learning to interpret messages from your body, mind and spirit. This includes exercises like “Mother Teresa Touch,” “Shifting Cycles” and “Simple Energy Self-Test.” Chapters also include meditations, advice and other experiments that can help you understand your body’s cues.
“Using a vocabulary of light, sound, vibration, imagery, sensation and other messaging, your body, mind and spirit are talking with one another,” Meredith writes. “There is a grammar to this language — patterns of movement and energetic exchange. Like all languages, the subtle energies that you are made of encode meaning and shape your experience.”
Eden’s method is based on the belief that energy is the first way we understood and interacted with the world, before we could communicate in words. Thus, the language of energy is your “source code,” writes Meredith.
“The ability to ‘speak energy’ is built into us, just as is the ability to learn English or French or Chinese,” she explains. “We each have several forms of perception that work well for us — our senses, our thinking brains, our physical ability to express ourselves.
Learning to work with energy starts with recognizing and building on what you already know that enables you to understand and communicate meaning.”
“The Language Your Body Speaks” is available from most major booksellers. For more information, go to www.ellenmeredith.com.
