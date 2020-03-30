COLUMN: Learning to lean on faith to overcome fears

Addiction counselors and those in addiction recovery often refer to how repeated lows eventually spur a person to positive action.

Billy Manas talks about his own experiences overcoming drug and alcohol addictions in his new book, “Kickass Recovery: From Your First Year Clean to the Life of Your Dreams.”

“What the 12-step programs call the ‘gift of desperation’ I call the ‘gift of definiteness of purpose,” he writes. “Definiteness of purpose is exactly the tool I used to raise myself from a cab driver earning $350 per week to a truck driver earning $1,000 per week in a matter of months. … (K)eep in mind that I had no aptitude for or experience in truck driving.”

That’s where definiteness of purpose came into play, says Manas. He had to change his life. The epiphany came while he sat on the stoop of a bakery in the early morning hours.

“I was a hot mess — high and drunk — and the only thing that shone clearly through my haze was the undeniable fact that I was at the end of my rope,” he writes. “I had been going through an endless cycle of emergency-room visits followed by hospital admittances all summer.”

No amount of drugs and alcohol could cover the truth: His lifestyle was killing him.

