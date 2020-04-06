COLUMN: Human beings rise to face challenges

Each day, I set aside time to reflect on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on specific individuals.
There’s my friend who is devoted to his routine; how does he manage without daily visits and appointments? Another friend’s social life revolves around church activities and groups; how can we adequately fill that temporary void? I also reflect on beloved children and teens who wait for an end to their unprecedented break from normality.
The list goes on. Dedicating daily time for meditation and prayers for people who are isolated, sick or navigating some sort of new reality feels woefully inadequate. My hopes for loved ones seem too big, even as I realize they would have been things we took for granted a month ago.
I also think of certain acquaintances, some with names and some I only know on sight. These individuals surfaced because particular elements of the COVID-19 pandemic — shelter, someone to check on them, medical attention — are distressing.
I worry. I wonder what’s next. I consider the futility of feeling helpless. I do what I can, even though it feels inadequate.
I also feel badly when I resent personal inconveniences and uncertainty of these times. I have a lot for which I’m grateful. I’m health-, food- and shelter-secure. I’m among the relative few who get to keep working outside my home.
By chance, I was able to see someone from my list a few days ago. The circumstances of COVID-19 made it feel mildly strange. We kept a safe distance.
I had worried about her, because she is a social person — a connector. She makes friends fast and is forever lining up people to assist, shepherd and nurture various projects and plans.
She energizes people, and she seems to draw her own boundless energy from this. How can such a shining spirit survive in this time of physical distancing?
“I hate this. It’s awful,” she said with a quick, deadpan stare.
She’s right. We bemoaned the current state of things. One shared gripe: We “really hate” that we cannot currently hug-hello, hug randomly and hug-goodbye. We are huggers; physical-distancing is anathema to us.
My genuine fear, I admitted, is that we’re not yet able to fathom how long the crisis will last. Do we know what we’re in for? Do we understand we can get through this?
We’ll be OK, she assured me. Despite the general horribleness of COVID-19 and its pain and loss, we’ll get through it. Much more destructive crises didn’t beat us, she explained. Take the stories her father shared from his life. He lived through the Great Depression and World War II. Her survived that; a lot of people did.
She also told me to think of men and women sent off to fight wars. Think of people forced from their homes and countries. Think of people who endured the atrocities of the Rawandan genocide. Think of when we’ve been attacked on our own soil.
COVID-19 is not the same as any of those scenarios, she explained, and that wasn’t her point.
Instead, those scenarios demonstrate that people have proved we can survive all manners of adversity. When we remember this, we acknowledge that human beings rise to face challenges and carry each other through.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!