COLUMN: Human beings rise to face challenges

By chance, I was able to see someone from my list a few days ago. The circumstances of COVID-19 made it feel mildly strange. We kept a safe distance.

I had worried about her, because she is a social person — a connector. She makes friends fast and is forever lining up people to assist, shepherd and nurture various projects and plans.

She energizes people, and she seems to draw her own boundless energy from this. How can such a shining spirit survive in this time of physical distancing?

“I hate this. It’s awful,” she said with a quick, deadpan stare.

She’s right. We bemoaned the current state of things. One shared gripe: We “really hate” that we cannot currently hug-hello, hug randomly and hug-goodbye. We are huggers; physical-distancing is anathema to us.

My genuine fear, I admitted, is that we’re not yet able to fathom how long the crisis will last. Do we know what we’re in for? Do we understand we can get through this?