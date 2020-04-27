COLUMN: Grieving changed by coronavirus pandemic

As human beings, the ways in which we comfort a dying person and eventually mark their passing are quite deliberate.
Whether it’s a bedside prayer vigil, sitting shiva, bearing the pall, a New Orleans second line or all of the above, we draw on culture and tradition when we grieve. Such rituals provide a sense of stability and comfort in times of unfathomable change.
In times of “social distancing” and “sheltering in place,” we are not able to access these familiar traditions. The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented too many of us from being present with loved ones as they pass and then grieving the loss in the ways we would choose.
In the United States, we participate in many traditions from across the globe. Despite a wide variety of customs, we seem to place high value on communal, social support systems in such times.
That is, we don’t want someone to die or grieve alone. We sit with loved ones they die. We mark the passing, with silence, words and/or tears. We gather and comfort each other. We attend services to celebrate lives and support families. We drop off casseroles for the bereaved. We cook and serve meals to mourners.
We can’t do any of that right now. Whatever we might want to do, the pandemic prevents us from sitting with loved ones as they die, nor can we gather with those left behind.
Those of us who would provide support also must alter how they provide comfort and care. We know what normal is, and we cannot access it.
Instead, we do what we can. For some, that means proceeding with a loved one’s funeral, limiting it to close family. Others forego services and public burial altogether, while others plan future celebrations of life.
Will our current, uncertain state permanently impact our individual and collective ability to grieve?
Consider that people who currently grieve the loss of a loved one must do so in times compounded by tremendous, widespread upheaval. Thus, their grief is punctuated by a steady stream of news focused on illness and death. It’s tougher for them to distract themselves, and friends aren’t able to visit in person to give comfort and support.
In addition, the effects of the pandemic leave each of us grieving a loss of some kind. The relative, varied levels of isolation into which we’ve been forced can make it tough to empathize with the grief of others. The missing social rituals would help us focus on a friend’s grief. In absence of these rituals, how can we be there for grieving friends?
Earlier this week, my friend, Mickye, reminded me of the importance of making a phone call.
We have taken this simple act for granted, and it does make a difference. One blessing of these times is that it’s become OK to call and check in with someone.
Call to tell them you’re thinking about them, said Mickye. There need not be any other agenda beyond that. Ask them if you can call again, because you care about how they’re doing.
If you or someone you know is struggling with grief over a loss of any kind, there is help available. Call the National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline at 800-273-8255. For access to the broadest database of resources, call Iowa 2-1-1 or go online at www.211Iowa.org.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
