COLUMN: Grieving changed by coronavirus pandemic

Those of us who would provide support also must alter how they provide comfort and care. We know what normal is, and we cannot access it.

Instead, we do what we can. For some, that means proceeding with a loved one’s funeral, limiting it to close family. Others forego services and public burial altogether, while others plan future celebrations of life.

Will our current, uncertain state permanently impact our individual and collective ability to grieve?

Consider that people who currently grieve the loss of a loved one must do so in times compounded by tremendous, widespread upheaval. Thus, their grief is punctuated by a steady stream of news focused on illness and death. It’s tougher for them to distract themselves, and friends aren’t able to visit in person to give comfort and support.

In addition, the effects of the pandemic leave each of us grieving a loss of some kind. The relative, varied levels of isolation into which we’ve been forced can make it tough to empathize with the grief of others. The missing social rituals would help us focus on a friend’s grief. In absence of these rituals, how can we be there for grieving friends?

Earlier this week, my friend, Mickye, reminded me of the importance of making a phone call.