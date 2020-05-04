COLUMN: Giving Tuesday focuses on global unity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In these scary times, you might believe people are less inclined to be generous.

Yet despite the COVID-19 pandemic, bleak economic forecasts and uncertainty business and employment climate, Fidelity Charitable reported that many Americans continue to support a variety of nonprofit organizations.

In fact, 25% of U.S. donors told Fidelity they plan to increase donations in response the public health crisis. Meanwhile, 54% said they will maintain their level of giving.

Tomorrow has been designated Giving Tuesday, to focus on global unity and generosity. Actions and activities associated with the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow will serve as an emergency response to the need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving Tuesday originated in 2012 and usually takes place the week after Thanksgiving. The day is intended to observe the American tradition of making charitable donations. As a result, Giving Tuesday participants give donations and raise money for beloved causes and nonprofit organizations, in part to counterbalance the frenzied shopping atmosphere of Black Friday.