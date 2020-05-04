COLUMN: Giving Tuesday focuses on global unity

In these scary times, you might believe people are less inclined to be generous.
Yet despite the COVID-19 pandemic, bleak economic forecasts and uncertainty business and employment climate, Fidelity Charitable reported that many Americans continue to support a variety of nonprofit organizations.
In fact, 25% of U.S. donors told Fidelity they plan to increase donations in response the public health crisis. Meanwhile, 54% said they will maintain their level of giving.
Tomorrow has been designated Giving Tuesday, to focus on global unity and generosity. Actions and activities associated with the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow will serve as an emergency response to the need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giving Tuesday originated in 2012 and usually takes place the week after Thanksgiving. The day is intended to observe the American tradition of making charitable donations. As a result, Giving Tuesday participants give donations and raise money for beloved causes and nonprofit organizations, in part to counterbalance the frenzied shopping atmosphere of Black Friday.
Giving per household has dropped more than 10% in the past 20 years, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. However, the size of donations, adjusted for inflation, has grown in recent years, notes the Giving USA Report.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Fidelity reports that 46% of millennials, 25% of generation x’ers and 14% of baby boomers say they will give more this year. (Those who say they’ll decrease their giving cited concerns over recession and the general health of the economy.)
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, some nonprofit organizations and charitable foundations have suspended individual fundraising efforts to devote resources to areas of extreme need.
This includes safety net organizations, such as our own Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The facility has remained open and operational throughout the crisis and currently needs volunteers, financial donations and other items. Go to northeastiowafoodbank.org for more information.
In addition, medical centers and agencies are in critical need of funds, supplies and other resources. Giving information is available at cedarvalleyunitedway.org. Your house of worship also can help direct such donations, too. (Email me for a list of metro area congregations.)
In such times, it’s essential to continue supporting organizations you’ve donated to in previous years — in whatever way you can manage. There are other ways to help, too. The nonprofit group now.givingtuesday.org offers several suggestions to localize your efforts. This includes supporting health care professionals, by donating supplies, advocating for them and staying home. The same goes for first responders and other essential workers.
Further, the group suggests giving whatever you can afford to beloved organizations and encouraging others to do likewise. Other #GivingTuesdayNow activities also can include buying gift cards from area businesses and reaching out to isolated neighbors, relatives, seniors or veterans.
For more information on #GivingTuesdayNow, go to now.givingtuesday.org.
