COLUMN: Entertainment a pathway to understanding

“It’s hard to figure out what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it yet,” said Chappelle, before taking it back. “I’ll say something. … Who are you talking to? What are you signifying, that you can kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn’t get the wrath of God? That’s what is happening right now — not for a single cop, but for all of it. I don’t mean to get heavy, but we gotta say something.”