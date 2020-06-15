COLUMN: Entertainment a pathway to understanding

Films, TV shows and comedy specials and other creative offerings aren’t a solution to racial unrest. However, informative entertainment can be a pathway to understanding.
Art also can provide us with ways to initiate conversations that spur change.
You may notice various media outlets have assembled lists of books, articles, shows, films and more that provide insight into experiences of African Americans.
Two notable new offerings come from Dave Chappelle and Spike Lee, respectively.
Chappelle, winner of the Mark Twain Prize, is angry. The killing of George Floyd is the latest wrong in a long list.
On Friday, Chappelle surprised fans with a new stand-up special called “8:46.” The title memorializes the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck.
“It’s hard to figure out what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it yet,” said Chappelle, before taking it back. “I’ll say something. … Who are you talking to? What are you signifying, that you can kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn’t get the wrath of God? That’s what is happening right now — not for a single cop, but for all of it. I don’t mean to get heavy, but we gotta say something.”
“All of it” includes the history of atrocities committed against African Americans as well as those who are not angered by such events. It’s something Chappelle has railed against for his entire career.
In “8:46,” Chappelle recalls his personal activism and links it to his family history: His great-grandfather and namesake, William David Chappelle, had been born into slavery and rose to become a leader in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
In 1918, Bishop Chappelle led an AME Church delegation that had been invited to the White House. They went to protest the South Carolina lynching of a prominent black landowner and were only the second group of blacks ever received by the American president.
The group was unsuccessful in persuading President Woodrow Wilson to institute prosecution of lynching.
The anger runs back many years, and too many have glossed over its effects, explained the performer.
“These streets will speak for themselves, whether I’m alive or dead” he said. “I trust you guys. I love you guys. We’ll keep this place open as the last stronghold for civil discourse.”
“8:46” runs 27 minutes and is available for free on Netflix.
Like Chappelle, Oscar-winning director Lee tackles the long simmering and often misunderstood anger of African Americans who seek justice in the United States.
His latest film, “Da 5 Bloods,” was released Friday. It stars Delroy Lindo as Paul, a Vietnam veteran who sought to remedy his disillusionment through voting for President Donald Trump.
The film opens with historical footage of Muhammad Ali, from a February 1978 interview, where he explains his refusal of U.S. military service: “My conscience won’t let me go shoot my brother or some darker people or some poor, hungry people in the mud for big, powerful America. And shoot them for what? ... They never lynched me. They didn’t put no dogs on me. They didn’t rob me of my nationality.”
Paul joins friends and fellow vets, (Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock Jr.) on a return trip to Vietnam. There, they plan to search for the remains of their squad leader (Chadwick Boseman). In their journey, Paul also grapples with lingering post-traumatic stress disorder, a fractured relationship with his son and the recent death of his wife.
“Da 5 Bloods” is available on Netflix, with a subscription.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
