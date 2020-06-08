COLUMN: Digging deeper to understand others

A friend sent me a video link earlier this week. In it, a woman explained the historical, economic and social factors that can lead a person of African American descent to participate in rioting and looting.
Oppression, fear, broken promises, double standards, intimidation, barred access and more can make a person want to lash out frustration, she said.
In response to those who question the logic of rioting and looting in presumably black communities, she said: “You’re focused on ‘what,’ but you haven’t asked ‘why.’”
That statement encapsulates the central conflict of many of our current social dilemmas.
As I reflected on the whole video and that statement in particular, I realized that recent events ultimately leave me with a sense of hopefulness.
I don’t say that lightly, and my outlook isn’t naive. I do worry that many of us isolate ourselves from anything with which we do not agree — and perhaps it’s common that disagreements become too heated.
However, “You’re focused on ‘what,’ but you haven’t asked ‘why,’” made me realize a lot of people are now digging deeper.
In the past week, so many friends, coworkers, family members and even strangers have reached out to tell me they now understand things with which they previously struggled.
Others who avoided conversations about race, politics and religion only to seethe in private now tell me they believe their silence was in conflict with their faith.
My friend Mark is so troubled by recent events that he committed to blogging about his thoughts (www.thisoldsid.tumblr.com).
In his first post, he issues himself a challenge: “How does a 52-year-old white man who has lived most of his life in the Midwest be part of the needed work towards real chance in social injustices?”
As Mark’s post notes, a life of religious devotion is a call to speak out against injustice and inequality. Putting those beliefs into action also is one of the chief struggles for people of faith.
Whether it’s our houses of worship or secular society, we tend to seek compromise, consensus and peace. These are noble goals, and their pursuit should not drown out values like equality, safety and justice for all.
Often, “what” questions can sound like statements that shut down communication: “What does Colin Kaepernick think he’s doing? What right does he have to disrespect the flag?”
Asking “why” can open dialog, provided we truly listen to the response.
Rodney King famously asked a great “why” question in May 1992: “Why can’t we all get along?”
As King noted in many interviews afterward, it was impromptu, impassioned and sincere. If we ask ourselves why we “can’t get along,” we might discover ways to work together.
Overall, this isn’t about “what” vs. “why”; this isn’t an either/or proposition. The point is to seek to understand others’ perspectives, become more conscious of our interactions and pay others the courtesy of listening.
If we simply react, make assumptions and refocus on our own perspectives, we don’t get past anecdotes and personal feelings. When we seek information and different viewpoints, we can explore ways to build systems that are truly equitable.
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
