COLUMN: Cresco native the focus of PBS ‘American Experience’

“I happened to wander down in North Minneapolis, down in the market section. Didn’t even know where I was. Big mass of churning people. A strike. Milk and vegetable producers. I’m standing there like a little country boy in the big city and all at once there’s a photographer climbed up to take a picture of this mass of churning people. And I’m standing there beside this car. And somebody grabbed him and took him and busted his camera and the first thing you know I was in the middle of a terrible riot. And I saw all of these things and coming from the country where I’d never seen hunger. So because of all of these I had a very strong social concept of what it was like in other countries.”