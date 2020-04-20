COLUMN: Cresco native the focus of PBS ‘American Experience’

Norman Borlaug was an Iowan who understood the significant role of agriculture in society.
Born in 1914 in Cresco, he devoted his life to eradicating world hunger. As an agronomist, Borlaug worked in developing nations for organizations that sought to apply advanced technologies to increasing crop yields.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Borlaug will be the focus of PBS’ series “American Experience.” The episode explores Borlaug’s fight to end the famine in India as well as criticism of his work. It is titled “The Man Who Tried to Feed the World: “A Tale of Good Deeds and Unintended Consequences.”
Those who worked closely with Borlaug say his methods were driven by a singular intention: to provide good food to hungry people.
In the 1960s, the Rockefeller Foundation sent Borlaug to its experimental fields in Mexico.
“The Mexico I first saw was an impoverished state with a poor rural population and a floundering agriculture,” recalls Sanjaya Rajaram, who worked there with Borlaug. “Through the zealous efforts of Borlaug and his colleagues, that sorry situation was to be drastically transformed within a relatively short few years.”
Borlaug was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for developing high-yield wheat varieties. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1979 and the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal in 2007, as well as scores of honorary doctoral degrees.Borlaug founded the World Food Prize in 1986, with headquarters in Des Moines. His goal was to recognize contributions to improved food quality, quantity and access.
In 2002, the State of Iowa proclaimed Oct. 16 Norman Borlaug/World Food Day. Borlaug died in 2009 at the age of 95.
Borlaug often said his drive to eradicate hunger came from a sense of duty and empathy.
In the late 1990s, he told a radio host about something that happened when he started at the University of Minnesota in 1933.
“There was a couple of weeks before classes started,” Borlaug recalled. “I wandered, walking in downtown Minneapolis. First time in a big city.
“I happened to wander down in North Minneapolis, down in the market section. Didn’t even know where I was. Big mass of churning people. A strike. Milk and vegetable producers. I’m standing there like a little country boy in the big city and all at once there’s a photographer climbed up to take a picture of this mass of churning people. And I’m standing there beside this car. And somebody grabbed him and took him and busted his camera and the first thing you know I was in the middle of a terrible riot. And I saw all of these things and coming from the country where I’d never seen hunger. So because of all of these I had a very strong social concept of what it was like in other countries.”
By the 1950s, Borlaug was among those global agricultural scientists who applied new technologies to crop management, seed hybridization, chemical fertilizers, mechanization and more to push yields. According to Borlaug’s biography, this era was called the Green Revolution, and he, its father. His groundbreaking agronomy methods are credited with saving more than 1 billion people from starvation.
Golden writes the Courier's weekly faith and values column.
