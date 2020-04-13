COLUMN: 'Counting Omer' dates to ancient Israel

It started as a way to bless the coming harvest, and some people continue to observe the tradition. “Counting the Omer” honors history and can help practitioners cultivate awareness, discernment and gratitude, notes the writer Rabbi Yael Levy.
An “omer” is an ancient unit used for measuring grain, according to Koehler’s Hebrew and Aramaic Lexicon of the Old Testament. “Omer” is a basis for the word “sheaf,” noted in the books of Genesis, Deuteronomy, Ruth and beyond.
Scriptural measurements are confounding, and we often lack a frame of reference. Koehler explains that an omer is equal to the weight of 43.2 eggs, according to Koehler.
Exodus notes an omer is a “10th of an ‘ephah.’” Modern scholars usually agree that is the rough equivalent of a bushel.
That said, Counting the Omer isn’t about precision measurement. Ancient observers prayed for an abundant spring harvest by waving their sheaf toward the night sky, explains Levy. This became a liturgy, meant to invoke gratitude, introspection and faithfulness.
Counting the Omer comes from Leviticus 23: 9-11, which forbids use of the new barley crop until a farmer makes an offering of an omer of barley to the Temple of Jerusalem.
Later, in Leviticus 23: 15-16, there’s the directive to begin counting on the second night of Passover: “From the day after the Sabbath, the day you brought the sheaf of the wave offering, count off seven full weeks. Count off 50 days up to the day after the seventh Sabbath, and then present an offering of the new grain to the Lord.”
Starting the count on the second evening of Passover serves as a reminder of how the Jewish people left captivity in Egypt, notes Levy. Meanwhile, the 50th day culminates in “Shavuot,” or “Feast of Weeks.”
Shavuot commemorates the delivery of the Torah to Jewish people on Mount Sinai. As a conclusion for Counting the Omer, it is a symbol of a formerly enslaved people living together in freedom, Levy explains.
One way to observe the practice is with post-sundown services. These might conclude with a special blessing that references Counting the Omer, then announcement of the day’s number.
For example, a person will share a blessing, referencing the scriptural commandment to count the omer. He or she will then announce which day of the omer has passed.
Others might choose to count the omer through a solitary ritual, while still others do not necessarily confine their practice to the traditional period.
Levy found that after many years of Counting the Omer, his years-long practice deepened during a 30-day solo retreat in the mountains of Utah.
“Each night, as three stars appeared in the deep blue sky, I said the prayer and counted the day. … In the years since, this omer practice has become my very deep guide,” recalls Levy in his book, “Journey Through the Wilderness: A Mindfulness Approach to the Ancient Jewish Practice of Counting the Omer.”
After several decades Counting the Omer, he came to view it as a mindfulness practice.
“Counting helps us pay attention, focus on the moment and watch how everything passes,” he writes. “In their directions for counting, the mystics teach us not to say out loud the number of the day that is to come. We are to stay present in the day that is still until the very last moment. Then, when each day turns into night, we are to let go fully of what was and step forward into what will be.”
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
