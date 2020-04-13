COLUMN: 'Counting Omer' dates to ancient Israel

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It started as a way to bless the coming harvest, and some people continue to observe the tradition. “Counting the Omer” honors history and can help practitioners cultivate awareness, discernment and gratitude, notes the writer Rabbi Yael Levy.

An “omer” is an ancient unit used for measuring grain, according to Koehler’s Hebrew and Aramaic Lexicon of the Old Testament. “Omer” is a basis for the word “sheaf,” noted in the books of Genesis, Deuteronomy, Ruth and beyond.

Scriptural measurements are confounding, and we often lack a frame of reference. Koehler explains that an omer is equal to the weight of 43.2 eggs, according to Koehler.

Exodus notes an omer is a “10th of an ‘ephah.’” Modern scholars usually agree that is the rough equivalent of a bushel.

That said, Counting the Omer isn’t about precision measurement. Ancient observers prayed for an abundant spring harvest by waving their sheaf toward the night sky, explains Levy. This became a liturgy, meant to invoke gratitude, introspection and faithfulness.

Counting the Omer comes from Leviticus 23: 9-11, which forbids use of the new barley crop until a farmer makes an offering of an omer of barley to the Temple of Jerusalem.