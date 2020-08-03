COLUMN: Christian performers connect with fans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to challenges presented by the coronavirus public health crisis, many Christian performers and speakers have continued to connect with fans.

Riverview Conference Center in Cedar Falls is among the venues across the country that has worked to ensure recording artists, authors and speakers can share their messages. In addition to its annual Cedar Falls Bible Conference, the center will still host musicians, writers and speakers in coming months.

The Booth Brothers are among many musicians who have navigated months of cancellations and postponements. The trio is slated to perform at Riverview Conference Center on Aug. 15.

Ronnie and Michael Booth sang with their father, Ron Booth Sr., as Ron Booth and the Booth Brothers. When the elder Booth left the road in 1998, the group shortened its name. Paul Lancaster is the latest to round out the trio.

Riverview Conference Center also will host other artists and presenters in coming months. For show times, tickets and more information, go to cedarfallsbibleconference.com.

On September 19, 3 Heath Brothers will perform. Brothers Nicholas, Clayton and Christian Heath were taught to harmonize by their mother. They honed those skills at Faith Community Chapel in Thomasville, N.C., where their father is senior pastor.