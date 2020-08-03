COLUMN: Christian performers connect with fans

In response to challenges presented by the coronavirus public health crisis, many Christian performers and speakers have continued to connect with fans.
Riverview Conference Center in Cedar Falls is among the venues across the country that has worked to ensure recording artists, authors and speakers can share their messages. In addition to its annual Cedar Falls Bible Conference, the center will still host musicians, writers and speakers in coming months.
The Booth Brothers are among many musicians who have navigated months of cancellations and postponements. The trio is slated to perform at Riverview Conference Center on Aug. 15.
Ronnie and Michael Booth sang with their father, Ron Booth Sr., as Ron Booth and the Booth Brothers. When the elder Booth left the road in 1998, the group shortened its name. Paul Lancaster is the latest to round out the trio.
Riverview Conference Center also will host other artists and presenters in coming months. For show times, tickets and more information, go to cedarfallsbibleconference.com.
On September 19, 3 Heath Brothers will perform. Brothers Nicholas, Clayton and Christian Heath were taught to harmonize by their mother. They honed those skills at Faith Community Chapel in Thomasville, N.C., where their father is senior pastor.
The conference center will host Soul’d Out gospel ministry quartet Oct. 17. For nearly two decades, the group has toured 25 states each year, performing in churches, theaters, festivals, theme parks and more.
The Georgetown, Ohio-based group emphasizes that it’s a ministry team inspired by Ephesians 4: 11-13: “And he himself gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists and some pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ, til we are come to the unity of the faith and the knowledge of the son of God, to a perfect man, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ(.)”
Riverview Conference Center will join with Bethany Bible Chapel to present a women’s event Nov. 6 and 7. This event will take place at the Bethany Bible Chapel, 4507 Rownd St., and seating is limited to 340 attendees.
The event will feature national author and broadcaster Susie Larson. She currently hosts the daily talk show, “Susie Larson Live” and reaches 500,000 people per week through her daily Facebook blessings.
Larson also is the well-known author of 16 books, including “Blessings for the South: Words of Grace and Peace for Your Heart.”
One of the book’s popular prayers is “Grace for Today.” It concludes with, “You are loved, called, cherished, anointed and appointed. Refuse yesterday’s baggage, today’s insecurities or tomorrow’s worries. You’ve got Jesus, and he’s got you.”
Golden writes the Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.