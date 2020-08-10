COLUMN: Celebrity learns cooking, humility amid shutdown

Gomez’s willingness to be genuine and vulnerable is endearing. She is open about struggling with feelings of isolation. She also pokes fun at herself while showing an earnest desire to learn something new.

For the series, her bunkmates stepped in as sous chefs and taste-testers.

As Gomez explains, her cooking skills are “nonexistent.” With access to takeout and delivery restricted, she did her best. Nana, Papa and pals praise her successful attempts and are brutally honest when something is undercooked, burnt or just plain “bad.”

The production crew worked from the home’s exterior, managing cameras remotely. This gives the series the look of a traditional, multi-camera cooking show.

Chefs who offered cooking lessons for season one are Angelo Sosa; Antonia Lofaso; Candice Kumai; Daniel Holzman; Jon & Vinny; Ludo Lefebvre; Nancy Silverton; Nyesha Arrington; Roy Choi; and Tonya Holland.

They teach Gomez to make dishes that are staples of their respective cuisines, such as a french omelet, seafood tostadas and spicy miso ramen.

“Selena + Chef” celebrates finding the motivation to persevere in tough times and learn something new and outside our comfort zone, which many have done during the coronavirus pandemic.