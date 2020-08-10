COLUMN: Celebrity learns cooking, humility amid shutdown

Selena Gomez is a popular actor, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, philanthropist and entrepreneur, with a reported net worth in excess of $75 million. She recently moved into her new house, too: an Encino, Calif., mansion that once belonged to Tom Petty.
These things haven’t gone to her head.
In interviews and through her music, Gomez, 28, speaks candidly about feelings of low self-esteem and struggles with mental illness. In an Elle magazine interview, she said she takes her influence seriously and tries to use it wisely.
Through her latest project, she gives fans a rare glimpse into her private life and home. She also puts something she’s not particularly good at on full display: her attempts at cooking.
Last week, Gomez and HBO Max announced she will host a series where she tries her best to learn to cook. “Selena + Chef” will begin streaming on Thursday. For more information, go to HBOMax.com.
The 10-episode, unscripted series takes viewers inside Gomez’s kitchen. From there, she connects remotely to world-renowned chefs in their own kitchens, via video-conferencing.
Like many young adults, Gomez self-quarantined for several months with family — grandma and grandpa, whom she calls “Nana” and “Papa,” — and a few friends.
Gomez’s willingness to be genuine and vulnerable is endearing. She is open about struggling with feelings of isolation. She also pokes fun at herself while showing an earnest desire to learn something new.
For the series, her bunkmates stepped in as sous chefs and taste-testers.
As Gomez explains, her cooking skills are “nonexistent.” With access to takeout and delivery restricted, she did her best. Nana, Papa and pals praise her successful attempts and are brutally honest when something is undercooked, burnt or just plain “bad.”
The production crew worked from the home’s exterior, managing cameras remotely. This gives the series the look of a traditional, multi-camera cooking show.
Chefs who offered cooking lessons for season one are Angelo Sosa; Antonia Lofaso; Candice Kumai; Daniel Holzman; Jon & Vinny; Ludo Lefebvre; Nancy Silverton; Nyesha Arrington; Roy Choi; and Tonya Holland.
They teach Gomez to make dishes that are staples of their respective cuisines, such as a french omelet, seafood tostadas and spicy miso ramen.
“Selena + Chef” celebrates finding the motivation to persevere in tough times and learn something new and outside our comfort zone, which many have done during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a virtual panel for the Television Critics Association, Gomez expressed the hope that the series would help provide some “lightness and levity” during these difficult times.
“It was fun and something people should enjoy and be lighthearted and take an escape,” she said during the panel. “I was getting definitely down. Of course there are more important things going on, (but) I hope you laugh because I look like a fool.”
