COLUMN: Are religious communities “essential”?

My inclination is to say, “of course.” We need each other in so many direct and indirect ways. For many of us, this includes attendance at regular worship services and other related activities.

However, when I truly consider the definitions of “religious communities” and “essential,” my response to the question must be qualified.

I’m used to a live religious community, and the past several weeks have not altered this sense of “normal” when it comes to spiritual life. However, the virtual lifelines thrown by my pastor and beloved community have sustained me. Is it what I prefer? No. Would seeing my community only on screens sustain me forever? Tears sting my eyes just thinking about it, but I believe — if I had to — I’d manage.

I view the ongoing debate about reopening houses of worship with caution and despair. In the midst of political posturing, I fear we can’t hear those who just want to go back to church.