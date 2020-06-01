COLUMN: Are religious communities “essential”?

My inclination is to say, “of course.” We need each other in so many direct and indirect ways. For many of us, this includes attendance at regular worship services and other related activities.
However, when I truly consider the definitions of “religious communities” and “essential,” my response to the question must be qualified.
I’m used to a live religious community, and the past several weeks have not altered this sense of “normal” when it comes to spiritual life. However, the virtual lifelines thrown by my pastor and beloved community have sustained me. Is it what I prefer? No. Would seeing my community only on screens sustain me forever? Tears sting my eyes just thinking about it, but I believe — if I had to — I’d manage.
I view the ongoing debate about reopening houses of worship with caution and despair. In the midst of political posturing, I fear we can’t hear those who just want to go back to church.
Our desire for a return to normality could be misused to give credence to the notion that prayer, worship, fellowship and “church” in the general sense happens only when people physically gather in the name of a higher power or ideology. Yes, we do prefer to stand, kneel and break bread together, but even when shoulder-to-shoulder is replaced by web-conferencing, we find a way.
President Donald Trump read a prepared statement at a recent White House briefing in which he ordered that states allow houses of worship to reopen immediately.
“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important, essential places of faith to open right now for this weekend,
said Trump. “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less.”
At the time of Trump’s declaration, houses of worship in more than half of U.S. states were not prohibited from hosting services. Instead, they were voluntarily closed, in favor of safer alternatives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered reopening guidelines, with now normal precautions as well as admonitions not to share anything, from offering plates to meals. The CDC also noted any in-person religious activities should be planned in accordance with state and local authorities.
Where there are state mandates ordering temporary closure of houses of worship, some religious leaders fight back, such as South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, California. That congregation took its challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court and lost in a 5-4 vote on Friday.
“Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the free exercise clause of the First Amendment,” wrote Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. “Similar or more severe restrictions apply to comparable secular gatherings, … where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time.”
On April 28, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that houses of worship should begin hosting services and activities. A few did reopen, with May 3 marking the first in-person Sunday worship services.
Most Iowa houses of worship remain closed, including the majority in the metro area. This week, some Cedar Valley religious communities moved cautiously toward reopening, including several in Black Hawk County, one of the regions of Iowa hit hardest by COVID-19.
