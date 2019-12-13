The holiday season sparks an increased emphasis on helping others.
A spectrum of needs tends to run alongside a spectrum of helpfulness. That is, specific types of needs must be met with the appropriate levels and types of help.
There are needs that require certain skills and those best suited to individuals who are OK with direct involvement with difficult or even messy things. There are needs that require money, specialized abilities or targeted physical labor. Some needs are met by nurturing, and others must be addressed with extreme discretion.
Helping others can energize us. It can burn us out. It can make us grateful for our own blessings, and it can make us sad about our inability to help more.
We might sometimes wonder if a person has attempted to take advantage of the season’s heightened spirit of giving. The person asking for help may not truly be in need. He may not use the assistance as it’s intended. Perhaps there’s concern the person in need seeks the same help from multiple sources or whether they’ve done anything to help themselves.
Yes, there are people who take advantage of kindness. However, there also are many people who need to be helped, just as there are many of us positioned to provide it.
Often, we can tell the difference and act accordingly. We can consider how scary it may feel to need help. We can remember it takes courage to ask for it. We can be sympathetic to the emotional and physical toll of being vulnerable. We can acknowledge that we probably don’t know the whole story.
For my part, it helps to replace the word “help” with “serve” or “share.” We can serve and be served — often simultaneously. The same goes for sharing; sharers frequently say they derive a benefit from sharing.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s also a good reminder during those times when we need help; others are happy to share and serve.
I certainly don’t like asking for help; I’ve had to train myself to do it. I don’t want to be a bother. I don’t want to appear to call only when I’m in trouble. I don’t want to take help from those who might have a deeper need.
As a result, accepting help has become a recurring theme in my faith development. My desire to help others extends from a desire to share and serve. Therefore, I must have faith that others will extend help to me, without blame or displeasure. I must acknowledge my vulnerability and needfulness.
Yes, that was tough to type. I’m getting better. It requires that I’m mindful and able to recognize situations where I must say, “Please help.”
My dear friend, Angela, regularly tells me, “I want to help. It makes me feel good to be able to help.” If she needed something from me, I would comply — joyfully. I must trust she feels the same.
That doesn’t just apply to friends. Many of us gladly help strangers when we’re able. I remind myself of that, and that I’m not afraid of hearing “no” a few times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.