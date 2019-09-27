In October, CROP Hunger Walk will mark its 50th anniversary.
The first walk associated with the event took place in 1969, when 1,000 people gathered in Bismarck, N.D., for a walk against hunger, according to Church World Service. A year later, the first event, called a “CROP Walk,” took place in York County, Pa.
According to CWS history, the Bismarck event raised $25,000 to fight hunger. The York County event has continued without interruption since 1970.
Our metro area CROP Walk will take place Sunday, beginning at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. It is one of 800 such events this year alone. Since 1999, 5 million people nationwide have participated in 36,000 CROP Walks, notes CWS.
Cedar Valley organizers ask walkers to raise donations in support of their participation. Funds are due at the time of the event. A portion of donations from the metro area event will go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The remainder will support CWS hunger-fighting programs in the U.S. and overseas.
The 3-mile Cedar Valley walk will begin and end at Bethlehem Lutheran, rain or shine; many are willing to brave the harshest conditions.
I learned that as a girl, when I first participated in CROP Walk. My mother explained that 3 miles is the average distance a person in a developing nation must walk to find marginally potable water — in harsh weather and under often dangerous circumstances.
Mom’s message was clear: There were few reasons to back out once I committed. The lesson hit home. CROP Walk participation was a choice for me. Meanwhile, millions of people made a grueling journey for a basic need, multiple times each day. They likely did so with bare feet. When they return home, each gallon of water they carried added 8.6 pounds to their burden.
The disparity persists today, notes World Vision. In sub-Saharan Africa alone, 3 million children and 14 million women walk an average of 3.7 miles at least twice per day to collect water. The women typically haul water atop their heads in jerrycans, which top 44 pounds when full.
CWS got its start in 1946, when 17 Christian denominations joined to respond to famine and poverty in Europe and Asia following World War II. Today, the organization is one of the best examples of ecumenism and accompaniment ministry.
The group’s early efforts included delivering more than 11 million pounds of food, clothing and medical supplies in 1946 and 1947. At that time, CWS also helped resolve the post-war refugee crisis.
CWS also initiated Christian Rural Overseas Program at that time, a faith-based community hunger appeal.
By the 1950s, CWS expanded to provide aid in Latin America, Africa and beyond. The organization also broadened its scope to include localized sustainability programs, emergency aid following natural disasters and community development initiatives.
For more information or to make a donation to the Cedar Valley CROP Hunger Walk, go to www.CROPHungerWalk.org/WaterlooIA.
