The next several days are marked by a heightened emphasis on giving.
Today is “Black Friday,” which is viewed the traditional kickoff of the annual holiday shopping frenzy. Tomorrow is “Small Business Saturday” and highlights holiday shopping that supports local and/or family-owned businesses.
Cyber Monday is a day distinguished by an emphasis on online shopping.
In the midst of it all, many seek ways to ensure their gift-giving — and getting — doesn’t stray from the meaningfulness of the holidays. During this season, there are few new spiritually focused and socially responsible options to note.
One that rises to the top is “The Power of Now Journal” by renowned spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle.
The journal is an accompaniment to Tolle’s groundbreaking “The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment,” one of the most influential books published in recent years. Already, the book has sold 6 million copies and is available in 33 languages.
The new journal is a full-color volume that includes quotes from Eckhart’s New York Times bestseller and prompts intended to inspire contemplation. There’s also plenty of space to write and draw your own thoughts. The journal is available at most major booksellers.
Another standout are gifting options that benefit the recipient’s beloved causes and nonprofit organizations. One way to double your efforts is through participation in Giving Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
This movement, often styled with a hashtag — #GivingTuesday — started in 2012 and is focused on celebrating the American tradition of giving. Today, the hashtag is used on Twitter, Instagram and other major social media platforms.
Facebook has initiated functionality that allows users to initiate a targeted #GivingTuesday fundraising campaign to assist a nonprofit group or organization.
Whether you access Facebook through a traditional web browser or a mobile app, there are easy to follow steps for setting up a #GivingTuesday fundraiser. This includes a list of thousands of verified nonprofits for which you can establish a campaign. You also can search for your nonprofit by name.
Once you have picked an organization for your campaign, you can enter the amount you want to raise, then an end date for your fundraiser.
You will then have an opportunity to name your fundraiser and write a description. In that space, you can explain what your raising money for and why and provide information about the organization’s impact and importance. You can then add a cover photo and launch your fundraiser.
During the period your campaign is active, Facebook allows you to post about your campaign, invite friends to participate and tag the organization. You also can inform friends and followers about how your fundraising impacts the organization’s overall efforts.
For more information, www.Facebook.com/GivingTuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.