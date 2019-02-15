Carly Pollack once felt frustrated with her health and body image.
She recalls her first meditation teacher told her, “You don’t have to believe everything you think.” It made sense; she struggled with food and her mindset.
She wondered: “With all the nutrition guidance available why do millions of people weigh more than they want and feel anxious and depressed about it?”
It’s a valid question. The Centers for Disease Control report more than 90 percent of women are unhappy with their bodies and resort to dieting to achieve their ideal body shape.
According to the CDC, this outlook and behavior corresponds to a marked increase in the prevalence of overall obesity and extreme obesity during the past 40 years. As a result, the CDC reports more than 70 percent of women aged 20 and older are considered overweight or obese.
Pollack’s own experiences led her to a period of academic study and self-healing. Her devotion to improving her health and outlook led her to become a certified clinical nutritionist and holistic practitioner. She earned a master’s degree in holistic nutrition and founded Nutritional Wisdom in Austin, Texas.
Her own journey and work with patients led Pollack to write, “Feed Your Soul: Nutritional Wisdom to Lose Weight Permanently and Live Fulfilled.” The book was released last week.
“I’ve been in private practice for 10 years, and I’ve coached thousands of people using holistic nutrition and functional medicine practices,” she says. “Over the years, it became more apparent to me that people cannot heal themselves if they don’t understand the inner workings of the mind, why we always come from fear and how to train ourselves to do, say and eat the right things.”
She dedicated “Feed Your Soul” to “women everywhere who are working as hard as they can to accept themselves, while pushing toward something greater.”
“This book is about so much more than just what you put in your mouth,” she writes. “In fact, very little of your path to success has anything to do with food.”
There was a time when Pollack didn’t buy that, either.
“The real work will be done inside you, not on your plate. It will be done by looking at your path to health and happiness as something with deeper meaning. It will become a spiritual path — a path to better understanding yourself and your place in the universe.”
The first part of the book focuses on how our thoughts are the “ultimate drivers of our dieting behaviors.” Pollack explains how to begin shifting core beliefs about your body and food.
In the middle section of “Feed Your Soul,” Pollack offers practice on how and what to eat to lose weight. This includes information on selecting eating plans as well as avoiding potential roadblocks to weight loss.
In the final section, the book focuses on dispelling hopelessness and accepting yourself.
“If we are brave and vulnerable enough to look more deeply at what truly needs to be healed, we will have success eliminating our negative behaviors at their root,” Pollack writes. “It is our minds that drive the eating bus. In fact, our thoughts drive every emotion we feel, and how we feel will dictate how we act. Unless we change the original thought/story, we will recreate the same painful pattern, a nightmarish diet-induced ‘Groundhog Day.’”
“Feed Your Soul” is available at most major booksellers. For more information about Pollack and the book, visit www.CarlyPollack.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.