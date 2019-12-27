According to Pew Research Center, people in the United States still place importance on spiritual beliefs, even as participation in organized religious groups and activities continues its “rapid” decline. New data confirms Pew’s 2007 and 2014 “Religious Landscape Studies,” which showed a trend toward religious disaffiliation.
However, Pew notes more than half of U.S. adults believe religious organizations “do more good than harm,” “strengthen morality in society” and “mostly bring people together.”
There is one area in which most Americans believe less religious influence is best: Almost two-thirds of respondents said religion and politics prove a bad mix.
This is reflected in the year’s faith-related headlines.
In January, two federal judges cited the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 when issuing injunctions against carve-out contraceptive coverage.
Their actions were in response to a statement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which modified final rules related to contraceptive coverage requirements outlined in the Affordable Care Act. The exceptions allowed employers to withhold contraceptive coverage requirement services based on “sincerely held religious beliefs” and “non-religious moral convictions.”
Health and Human Services also made headlines in March while conducting research for a rule titled “Ensuring Equal Treatment for Faith-Based Organizations.” The Christian Medical Association is among the organizations commenting on the action, and critics believe health care providers who do not want to provide gender-change treatments could receive a regulatory exemption.
Another controversial story from early 2019 announced the launch of “GRACE,” the U.S. State Department’s first faith-based employee affinity group.
According to State.gov, GRACE promotes “a culture … that embraces the ability of employees to manifest religious belief generally, and Christianity specifically, in the workplace … and to highlight the value added by the perspective of people of faith in general, and Christians in particular, to the department and its mission.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regularly makes headlines for invoking his religious beliefs. He drew ire from critics when he used the department’s website to post his speech, “Being a Christian Leader.”
You have free articles remaining.
In mid-2019, Pompeo also announced the formation of the Commission on Unalienable Rights, to “provide … advice on human rights grounded in our nation’s founding principles and the principles of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.” Many religious leaders and others have expressed concerns that the commission’s findings will limit or even eliminate rights of women, members of LGBTQ communities, people with disabilities and others.
In November, the White House named the Rev. Paula White-Cain was named as adviser to its Faith and Opportunity Initiative.
According to the White House, the office will coordinate outreach to religious communities. White-Cain is Trump’s personal pastor and spiritual adviser. She first rose to national attention in 2008, when Sen. Charles Grassley investigated her now defunct Florida church for financial improprieties.
Earlier this month, news that the House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against Trump caused divisiveness among religious leaders.
Christianity Today editor Mark Galli published “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.” Franklin Graham, son of late CT founder Billy Graham, used Facebook to denounce the piece.
“(My father) would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed,” wrote Graham.
The editorial was so widely accessed that it crashed the CT website. In response, Tim Dalrymple, CT president and CEO, alluded to the wide variety of comments in a follow-up editorial.
“Of course, we appreciate the support and listen humbly to the criticisms,” wrote Dalrymple. “But at the end of the day, we write for a readership of One. God is our Tower. Let the whirlwind come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.