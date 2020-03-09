COLUMN: Women's rights activists continue equality pursuit

This year marks a bittersweet milestone: the 100th anniversary of the institution of U.S. women’s suffrage.

The observance comes during a year when women’s rights activists continue to demand equality in all facets of their lives.

Sunday marked International Women’s Day, a global day devoted to equality, justice and social change. The 2020 theme designed by United Nations Women is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.” It harks to the organization’s recently launched multigenerational “Generation Equality” campaign.

According to the International Women’s Day organization, IWD was conceived of by Clara Zetkin, a women’s activist from Germany. Zetkin proposed the annual observance at the International Conference of Working Women in 1910.

The first IWD took place on March 8, 1914, in Europe. Over the years, women’s rights activists took the celebration worldwide. A long-standing tradition is use of the color purple, often combined with green and white to symbolize equality.

U.S. Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in June 1919, more than 40 years after such a measure was first introduced. By August 1920, the amendment was ratified by the necessary three-quarters of states. (Iowa was the 10th, on July 2, 1919.)