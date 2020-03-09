COLUMN: Women's rights activists continue equality pursuit

This year marks a bittersweet milestone: the 100th anniversary of the institution of U.S. women’s suffrage.
The observance comes during a year when women’s rights activists continue to demand equality in all facets of their lives.
Sunday marked International Women’s Day, a global day devoted to equality, justice and social change. The 2020 theme designed by United Nations Women is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.” It harks to the organization’s recently launched multigenerational “Generation Equality” campaign.
According to the International Women’s Day organization, IWD was conceived of by Clara Zetkin, a women’s activist from Germany. Zetkin proposed the annual observance at the International Conference of Working Women in 1910.
The first IWD took place on March 8, 1914, in Europe. Over the years, women’s rights activists took the celebration worldwide. A long-standing tradition is use of the color purple, often combined with green and white to symbolize equality.
U.S. Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in June 1919, more than 40 years after such a measure was first introduced. By August 1920, the amendment was ratified by the necessary three-quarters of states. (Iowa was the 10th, on July 2, 1919.)
Women have faced similar battles to shape religious life. Alongside demands for the vote was outcry over lack of female decision-making power, representation and leadership in religious communities.
During the 1800s, some church women emerged as early trailblazers, notably within what are now the United Church of Christ and Unitarian-Universalist society. However, substantive changes within national religious bodies didn’t occur until the mid-20th century.
In 1956, the United Methodist Church and a predecessor body of the Presbyterian Church USA instituted women’s ordination. By 1960, an estimated 2.3% of U.S. clergy were women, notes Eileen Campbell Reed’s 2018 study, “State of Clergywomen in the U.S.: A Statistical Update.”
Other national groups — including the Episcopal Church, Reform Judaism and what is now the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America — began ordaining women in the 1970s. Yeshivat Maharat, an Orthodox Jewish seminary in Bronx, N.Y., began ordaining women as “female leaders of Jewish law” in 2013.
However, Pew Research reports that nearly half of the nation’s larger religious organizations do not allow female ordination. That figure hasn’t changed much since the late 1990s.
Victories did not signal an end of the struggle toward full women’s equality, either.
Statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission show that women comprise 47% of the U.S. workforce. Women also earn far more than 50% of undergraduate and graduate degrees but continue to trail male counterparts in professional authority.
Meanwhile, Campbell’s report showed the number of female clergy has grown to only almost 21% in the past 60 years.
Women also do not necessarily receive equal influence and pay. The American Association of University Women estimates women make an average of 18% less than their male counterparts. Christian Century reports a narrower clergy pay gap: 93 cents on the dollar.
However, the magazine attributes some of this to stalled wage increases for male clergy. In addition, Christian Century reported that female clergy earn less than their male peers when they take jobs outside congregational settings.
