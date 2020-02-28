COLUMN: Those with a disability are not disabled

A particular event will sometimes cause me to make significant alterations to “On Faith” after I believe myself finished for the week.
That happened Wednesday evening. I had already written this week’s installment about National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day and Month and the “Go Green 4 CP” initiative.
A phone call caused me to rewrite most of the column to include a personal reflection about CP.
CP is a group of conditions that affect movement, balance and posture, according to the the Centers for Disease Control. It can result from a brain injury before, during or after birth.
There are many possible symptoms, according to CP Foundation and Mayo Clinic. These can include diminished or decreased muscle control, coordination, tone and reflex. CP can also affect a person’s hearing, depth perception and ability to speak and swallow.
A person can have mild to severe CP. It does not get worse with age. However, the symptoms can cause chronic pain, and CP is sometimes accompanied by other health difficulties.
My niece, Scarlett, 14, has CP. Wednesday evening, she had a seizure.
Once in the emergency room, her parents — my brother Philip and sister-in-law, Mary — learned Scarlett may need a blood transfusion. Early Thursday morning, she was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
We now await word about possible long-term effects and recovery.
This week’s original column didn’t mention Scarlett. Over the years, my columns about CP focused on facts. My reasoning: Many of us know someone who lives with a neurological condition. CP is the most common childhood motor disability, according to the CDC. CPF reports that each hour, a child is born with the condition.
I also believe in “person first” language. That is, Scarlett is a person with a disability; she’s not a “disabled person.” That person attends East Waterloo High School. She’s smart, funny and resourceful. She’s a big sister. She’s a granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend. She likes to sing, dance and have her Meemaw’s undivided attention. She wants to be heard, and she demands to be included.
As I thought about Scarlett spending one more night in a hospital, I realize she often is a person who helps others understand why increased CP awareness is essential.
I also realized I must share a little known CP fact that is definitely true: All of the health, physical and social difficulties that accompany CP are compounded by the fact that the condition does not affect or diminish intellect. That is, people with CP have the same mental and intellectual capabilities as others, if not the same access to demonstrate it.
My own childhood was touched by the understanding that CP is a matter of religious faith, because of a friendship.
That friend was the first to show me the ways in which people with CP struggle to gain physical access and be heard and acknowledged. The friendship also taught me that basic personal dignity is not assumed or extended to everyone. It helped me see that people with neurological conditions must work harder to adapt to a world that’s not built for them. It made me wonder why religious communities and houses of worship aren’t on the front lines of ability advocacy, making accommodations and demanding access for all.
I often reflect on Philip’s deep capacity for kindness and generosity. I have prayed to embody these qualities I see in him. As Scarlett’s parents, Philip and Mary are open with their expressions of love and draw on an unfathomable tirelessness in caring and advocating for their daughter.
March 25 is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day, and March is dedicated to CP awareness.
In honor of the individuals, their parents, siblings and extended families, please check out the information and resources available at YourCPF.org. The site offers an enlightening survey about hidden and unconscious bias directed at people with disabilities, #GoGreen4CP apparel and much more.
Jerald S. Short
(1949-2020)
INDEPENDENCE – Jerald S. “Jerry/Jake” Short, 70, of Independence, died Feb. 19 at home.
He was born Sept. 16, 1949, in Independence, son of Andrew and Lillian (Weber) Short. He was a 1968 graduate of St. John’s Catholic School in Independence. On Jan. 26, 1969, he married Connie L. Constant at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Jerry worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2005. He also worked as an aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence during slow times at John Deere when they laid off many employees. Jerry also worked as a carpenter and a roofing contractor in the Independence area for 40 years.
Jerry was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors: his children, Mike (Linda) Short of Marion, David (Melissa) Short of Independence, Jason (Jody Bearbower) of Hazleton, and Amanda (Mike McNamee) Decker of Independence; seven grandchildren, Cory (Stephanie) Short, Brittany (Ryan) Hoffman, Jacob, Kolby and Trevor Short, Michael Decker, and Hyatt Hocken; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Kris) Short of Bettendorf; a sister-in-law, Peggy Short of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Connie Short in 2010; a brother, Thomas Short in 2018; and a sister, Rita Monahan in 1999.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence, where a rosary will be said at 2 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus, and a parish vigil service will be held at 6 p.m.
Online condolence at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
He loved spending time with his family. Jerry also liked spending time outside especially fishing. He liked welding and fixing things and took on odd jobs with long time friend Ray Kirby since his retirement.
Connie L. Richards
(1949—2020)
NASHUA — Connie Lee Richards, 70, of Nashua, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City of complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born May 8, 1949, in Charles City, daughter of Alice (Smith) and Leroy Kapping. Connie was a graduate of Charles City High School in 1967. She began her career working in Mason City specializing in inventory. She married Beryl Richards on Oct. 8, 1969, in Charles City. Marrying a military man brought moves to San Diego, Calif., Tacoma, Wash., Denver, Colo., and Long Beach, Calif. During this time Connie was at home looking after her children and tending to the home and all of its demands. Upon Beryl’s retirement from the Navy the couple retired to Nashua in 1985.
Survivors: her husband; her children, Kelley Richards of Mason City, Kristi Richards of Seattle, Wash., and Kevin Richards of New Hampton; two grandchildren, Levi and Tristian; her mother, Alice Hull of Charles City; four brothers, Steve Kapping of New Haven, Dennis Hull of Charles City, Roger Hull of New Ulm, Minn., and Calvin Hull of Charles City; and two sisters, Maureen Hull of Des Moines, and Vicki Kapping of Peyton, Colo.
Preceded in death by: her father; her stepfather, Joe Hull; two brothers, Richard Hull and Jerry Kapping; and a sister, Debra Christensen.
Services: A private family service will be held at a later date.
Connie developed a zeal for bowling and became quite skilled at the sport. She was accomplished at sewing and knitting winning countless ribbons for projects that she entered into fairs. Connie was devoted to her family and raised the children quite often by herself while Beryl was serving the county.
JoAnn H. Kruger
PARKERSBURG — JoAnn H. Kruger, 85, of Shakopee, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minn. Services are 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Road, Shakopee, Minn., with visitation for an hour prior to services. Additional services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Congregational Church, 401 Third St., Parkersburg, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., and burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, in Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lillehei Heart Institute, 2231 Sixth St. SE, 4-156 CCRB, 2812A, Minneapolis, MN 55455; Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, Minn. (952) 445-2755; online condolences at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Margaret (Cummings) Burkett
CRESCO — Margaret (Cummings) Burkett, 91, of Cresco, died Monday, Feb. 24, at Evans Memorial Home of Cresco. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Cresco, Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hindt-Hudek Funeral, Cresco, and also for an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date.
Alvin A. Meyer
(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — Alvin A. Meyer, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 8, 1939, in Elkader, son of Alvin Allen and Gwendolyn Marie (Bruns) Meyer. Alvin graduated from Elma High School in 1958, attended college for a time and the FBI Academy. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on Aug. 5, 1958, served for four years and was honorably discharged Aug. 3, 1962. Alvin married Vivian Louise Patterson on Sept. 12, 1959, in Elma.
Alvin retired as assistant police chief for the city of Waterloo in 1994 after 30 years of service. He taught flying for 23 years at Ranchero and Waterloo airports. He flew commercially, was a flight examiner and teacher. In retirement he worked part-time as a driver for Rosewood Estates. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo and a lifetime member of the Evansdale AMVETS.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Paul A. (Shawna) Meyer of Waterloo and Kevin L. (Karyn) Meyer of Whiteland, Ind.; a daughter, Sheri A. (Rick) Spooner of Waterloo; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna (Lee) Rausch of Sumner, and Betty (Gary) Reif and Connie (Jim) Droste, both of Waterloo; and two brothers, Francis (Sandra) Meyer of Waterloo and James (Karen) Meyer of Mechanicsville, Va.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with honor guard by the Waterloo Police Department and full military honors conducted by U.S. Marine Corps Honors Detail, Evansdale AMVETS and Waterloo AMVETS. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, and an hour prior to the services at the church.
Memorials: to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1024 W. Eighth St., Waterloo, IA 50701.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Alvin enjoyed traveling and spending winters with Vivian in Arizona.
Robert F. Duben Sr.
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Robert Francis Duben Sr., loving husband and father of 6 children, quietly passed away in his sleep, at the age of 90 in Nuevo, CA.
Known as Bob Sr by friends and family, he was born on May 12, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Charles and Agnes (Duben) Durlak.
He and his 2 sisters Dorothy and Margie, were raised by their grandparents Francis and Margaret Duben.
On August 19, 1954, in Norfolk VA he met and married the love of his life, Veronica Helen Glover, known as Ronnie to friends and family. From the very beginning, more than one relative said it “would never last.”
Boy, did he prove them wrong! He and his Bride just celebrated 65 years of love and marriage last Aug (never had a fight, no, really!)
Together they raised two daughters: Mylora and Mylana and four sons: Robert Jr, Keith, Frank (Mickey) and Daniel.
He joined the United States Navy to “see the world” in 1950 and served 22+ years as a Hospital Corpsman before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer in 1971.
He had many tours of duty on the USS New Jersey, USS Pocono, USS Long Beach, and the USS Preble.
Bob loved to Bowl so much, he joined the Iowa Olympic Bowling team and won many medals over the years. When he injured his bowling arm so badly, he could no longer bowl, he relearned to bowl with his other hand and soon was a top bowler again.
His other passion was Wrestling and he looked forward to every Monday Night Rumble.
He and Ronnie worked tirelessly, well into their golden years as Foster Parents, and together they had cared for over 100 Foster kids.
Bob enjoyed taking his wife to the Indian Casino Bingo Games, especially for the free popcorn.
You would not find a happier man in the world, than when he was sitting down to a good steak and baked potato.
He liked to sneak an ice cream late at night and take it back to share with his bride.
It was the small things that he so loved to celebrate.
He was a proud man…very, very proud of his wife and his kids!
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his mother Agnes as well as his two sisters, Dorothy and Margie.
He is survived by his children:
• Robert Jr. (wife Debbie, children Christina, Bryan, Jennifer) of Nuevo, CA
• Keith (wife Martha, children Jennifer, Melissa) of Waterloo, IA
• Mickey (children Joshua, Jacob) of Parts Unknown
• Mylora (husband Michael Sinclair - deceased 2019, children Michelle, Matthew, Mylinda) of Waterloo, IA
• Daniel (children Daniel Jr., Darcy) of Waterloo, IA
• Mylana of Waterloo, IA
Grand children:12+
Great-Grand children:21+
Great-Great-Grand children:2
And many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but, not forgotten.
He has chosen to rest in peace with his Parents and Grandparents at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chicago IL.
There will be a Military Honor Guard Ceremony on March 7th 2020 @ 11am.
Flowers or Donations are not necessary, but sharing remembrances are.
Wanda K. Koupal
(1940-2020)
REINBECK — Wanda Kate Koupal, 80, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Reinbeck, died Monday, Feb. 24, at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
She was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Grayson County, Va., daughter of Charlie “Clarence” and Luna (Russell) Cornett. She graduated from Independence High School in 1958. She then worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, performing office work. She received a personal letter of recommendation from J. Edgar Hoover.
She married Sylvan Freddie Koupal on Jan.11, 1962, in Elkton, Md. They moved to Reinbeck, where Wanda was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker. Wanda and Sylvan would briefly move to Virginia between 1971-1973, eventually moving back to Iowa and settled in Cedar Falls. She was a past member of the Reinbeck Methodist Church and First Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: a daughter-in-law, Karen Koupal of Waverly; a granddaughter, Jessica (Zachary) Pfantz of Denver; and a sister, Glenna Russell of Trout Dale, Va.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Stephen; an infant sister, Nina Lee; and a brother-in-law Stuart.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 9 a.m.; interment in Reinbeck City Cemetery. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family to be donated to a cause in her memory at a later date.
Wanda and Sylvan were infatuated with the city of Washington, D.C., always keeping up on current political affairs. Wanda loved being a mother and grandmother. She was known for her uncompromising values, and keeping her home and flower garden tidy, alongside always being presentable herself.
Robert "Bob" L. Hild
Bob Hild of Evansdale passed away at home surrounded by family on February 24, 2020. Bob was born to James and Wanda Colburn Hild in Waterloo on October 26, 1930. He served four years in the Navy during the Korean War. Bob worked as an electrician at Chamberlains and later at John Deere. He then worked for the state of Iowa as an OSHA inspector until retirement. Bob married Delores Moran and they were later divorced. Bob married Helen Meighan in December of 1974 with 11 children between the two of them. He is survived by Kathy Russell (Mike), Carol Slevin (John), Jamie McCallie, Roberta Melber (Mike), Doris Stickley (Roger), Ben Meighan (Jackey), Peggy Nelsen (Mark), Mary Day (Bob), Patrick Meighan (Lori), Michael Meighan (Agnes), Duane Meighan (Birgit), 25 grandchildren, 33, great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. Three sisters, Shirley Keeling, Anne Bragg (Dan), Ginnie Brown, and brother, Phillip Hild (Rosie). Bob is preceded in death by Helen, his wife, his parents, sister, Jean Hambly and 3 brother in laws, Milt Hambly, Don Keeling, and Marvin Brown; and two great-greatgrandchildren, Presley and Carson Thomas. Celebration of Life ceremony to be held at American Legion, 1110 6th St. Gilbertville at 2 pm on Saturday, Feb. 29. Visitation 1-2. Meal to be served after ceremony. Memorials may be directed to the family, Cedar Valley Hospice, or Veteran Honor Flights.
Lilly May Patnode
(1931-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Lilly May Patnode, 88, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born May 7, 1931, on a farm north of New Hartford, daughter of Orville and Weltha (Sommerville) Osborn. Lilly married Donald W. Patnode on July 25, 1953, in Waterloo. He died Oct. 2, 1988.
Lilly was a custodian at the University of Northern Iowa, retiring in 1991.
Survivors: two sons, Dale (Kelly) Patnode of Waterloo and Larry (Ariana) Patnode of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three daughters, Roxanne Patnode of Cedar Falls, Jackie (Tim) Becker of Washburn and Michelle (Mark) Konrardy of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, Jen (Casey) Adams of Cedar Falls, Brittney (Dustin) Merrick of Rock Valley, Patricia Patnode of Waterloo, Donald Patnode of Waterloo, Brad Becker of Cedar Rapids, Audra (Jeff) Rademacher of Waterloo, Brice (Breanna) Patnode of Elk Run Heights, Megan Patnode of Spirit Lake and Alexander Patnode of Scottsdale; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Donna) Osborn of Waverly and Dale (Carol Mae) Osborn of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Naomi Pollock and Jane Morris, both of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; four brothers, Leonard, Earl, Jack and Virgil Osborn; and a sister, Amy Osborn.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and Cremation Service, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and one hour before the service Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Allene Henderson
(1937-2020)
WATERLOO – Allene Henderson, 82, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born June 3, 1937, in Goodman, Miss., daughter of William and Lizzie (Flemming) Redmond Sr. Allene graduated from high school in Durant, Miss. She married James Earl Henderson on June 6, 1959, in Preston, Minn.; he died Sept. 27, 2010.
Allene attended Hawkeye Community College and received her LPN license. She worked at the old St. Francis and Covenant Medical Center where she retired after 40 years. After retirement, Allene worked at Horizons. She also was a mentor at Cunningham School for Excellence. Allene was on the Mother’s Board, sang in the choir and was a missionary at Payne AME Church.
Survivors: a son, Kevin Henderson of Oelwein; seven grandchildren, Allena, Karenda, Kaylyn, K’von, Tyrone, DeRon and Jamari; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry (Anita) Redmond of St. Louis, Mo.; two sisters, Ella Redmond and Agnes Redmond, both of Rockford, Ill.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a great-granddaughter, Kalya Grove; three sisters, Annie Crawford Williams, Frances Davis and Albertine Redmond; two brothers, William Redmond Jr. and Robert Redmond; and a nephew, Gregory Redmond.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Payne AME Church 1044 Mobile St., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, and an hour prior to services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff- Grarup Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
She enjoyed going on walks at Young Arena.
James L. Kennicott
(1929-2020)
JESUP – James L. Kennicott, 90, of Friendship Village, Waterloo, and formerly of Jesup, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Friendship Village Health Center in Waterloo.
He was born April 19, 1929, in Brandon, son of Cato Kennicott and Rose (Beachler) Kennicott. He graduated from Independence High School. On July 29, 1950, he married Ann E. Grasso in Oelwein. They made their home in Oelwein until 1966, when they moved to Jesup.
Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He then began working at John Deere Foundry in Waterloo, retiring as a supervisor in 1984 after 29 years. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 in Jesup.
Survivors: two sons, Michael (Karla) Kennicott of Loudon, Tenn., and Tony (Sue) Kennicott of Rockledge, Fla.; two daughters, Roxanne (Dean) Masteller of Jesup, and Beth (Ken) Pridgeon of Dickinson, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kennicott of Dysart.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Ann, on Oct. 6, 2012; a son, Charles Kennicott; a sister, Ruth Stewart; and two brothers, Don and Bob Kennicott.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup, with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a vigil service at 6 p.m., and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials:to the family.
Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com
Jim was an avid golfer, enjoying many rounds at the Jesup Country Club where he was a charter member. He loved sports of all kinds and enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes or watching his children and grandchildren participate at any level.
Karris Golden writes The Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.