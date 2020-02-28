COLUMN: Those with a disability are not disabled

We now await word about possible long-term effects and recovery.

This week’s original column didn’t mention Scarlett. Over the years, my columns about CP focused on facts. My reasoning: Many of us know someone who lives with a neurological condition. CP is the most common childhood motor disability, according to the CDC. CPF reports that each hour, a child is born with the condition.

I also believe in “person first” language. That is, Scarlett is a person with a disability; she’s not a “disabled person.” That person attends East Waterloo High School. She’s smart, funny and resourceful. She’s a big sister. She’s a granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend. She likes to sing, dance and have her Meemaw’s undivided attention. She wants to be heard, and she demands to be included.

As I thought about Scarlett spending one more night in a hospital, I realize she often is a person who helps others understand why increased CP awareness is essential.

I also realized I must share a little known CP fact that is definitely true: All of the health, physical and social difficulties that accompany CP are compounded by the fact that the condition does not affect or diminish intellect. That is, people with CP have the same mental and intellectual capabilities as others, if not the same access to demonstrate it.