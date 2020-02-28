COLUMN: Those with a disability are not disabled
A particular event will sometimes cause me to make significant alterations to “On Faith” after I believe myself finished for the week.

That happened Wednesday evening. I had already written this week’s installment about National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day and Month and the “Go Green 4 CP” initiative.

A phone call caused me to rewrite most of the column to include a personal reflection about CP.

CP is a group of conditions that affect movement, balance and posture, according to the the Centers for Disease Control. It can result from a brain injury before, during or after birth.

There are many possible symptoms, according to CP Foundation and Mayo Clinic. These can include diminished or decreased muscle control, coordination, tone and reflex. CP can also affect a person’s hearing, depth perception and ability to speak and swallow.

A person can have mild to severe CP. It does not get worse with age. However, the symptoms can cause chronic pain, and CP is sometimes accompanied by other health difficulties.

My niece, Scarlett, 14, has CP. Wednesday evening, she had a seizure.

Once in the emergency room, her parents — my brother Philip and sister-in-law, Mary — learned Scarlett may need a blood transfusion. Early Thursday morning, she was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

We now await word about possible long-term effects and recovery.

This week’s original column didn’t mention Scarlett. Over the years, my columns about CP focused on facts. My reasoning: Many of us know someone who lives with a neurological condition. CP is the most common childhood motor disability, according to the CDC. CPF reports that each hour, a child is born with the condition.

I also believe in “person first” language. That is, Scarlett is a person with a disability; she’s not a “disabled person.” That person attends East Waterloo High School. She’s smart, funny and resourceful. She’s a big sister. She’s a granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend. She likes to sing, dance and have her Meemaw’s undivided attention. She wants to be heard, and she demands to be included.

As I thought about Scarlett spending one more night in a hospital, I realize she often is a person who helps others understand why increased CP awareness is essential.

I also realized I must share a little known CP fact that is definitely true: All of the health, physical and social difficulties that accompany CP are compounded by the fact that the condition does not affect or diminish intellect. That is, people with CP have the same mental and intellectual capabilities as others, if not the same access to demonstrate it.

My own childhood was touched by the understanding that CP is a matter of religious faith, because of a friendship.

That friend was the first to show me the ways in which people with CP struggle to gain physical access and be heard and acknowledged. The friendship also taught me that basic personal dignity is not assumed or extended to everyone. It helped me see that people with neurological conditions must work harder to adapt to a world that’s not built for them. It made me wonder why religious communities and houses of worship aren’t on the front lines of ability advocacy, making accommodations and demanding access for all.

I often reflect on Philip’s deep capacity for kindness and generosity. I have prayed to embody these qualities I see in him. As Scarlett’s parents, Philip and Mary are open with their expressions of love and draw on an unfathomable tirelessness in caring and advocating for their daughter.

March 25 is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day, and March is dedicated to CP awareness.

In honor of the individuals, their parents, siblings and extended families, please check out the information and resources available at YourCPF.org. The site offers an enlightening survey about hidden and unconscious bias directed at people with disabilities, #GoGreen4CP apparel and much more.

Karris Golden

Karris Golden writes The Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.

