One of the many blessings of the #MeToo movement is its potential to change expectations.
An influential and often engrained source of attitude-shaping material are scriptural references to gender roles, sex, sexual expression and sexual misconduct and exploitation.
For example, brief character sketches of women from Jewish, Islamic and Christian traditions have had a profound impact on social and cultural norms. These women and their stories are central to religious tradition. They are Lot’s wife; Sarah; Mary and her sister Martha; Rebecca; Tamar; Delilah; Ruth and her mother-in-law, Naomi; Mary Magdalene; Bathsheba; the woman at the well; Mary, mother of Jesus; Eve; and many more.
Connections to current conversations go beyond simply combing scripture and sacred texts for examples of #MeToo incidents perpetrated against women. It also is about more than justifications for misconduct that we may lift from such sources. Instead, we should examine how the tone and timber of our respective religious texts have affected the way we treat each other.
Over the years, we have interpreted, utilized and altered stories about women in scripture. In her 2018 book, “Vindicating the Vixens: Revisiting Sexualized, Vilified and Marginalized Women of the Bible,” Sandra Glahn looks at the women Jesus encountered at the well in Samaria in the fourth chapter of John.
Many interpret the story to indicate the woman was divorced five times and living with a man outside marriage. However, Glahn notes that in those times, a woman didn’t have the ability — or right — to divorce, especially five times.
Our beliefs about the woman at the well are based on assumption, not necessarily logic or context, writes Glahn.
What’s likely is that the woman was widowed multiple times. Such experiences often tipped the survivor into severe poverty. This may have forced the woman to become a concubine, Glahn explains. It’s conjecture, though far better educated.
With that in mind, is it possible Jesus intended to ease her grief? How does that alter our view of the woman?
Consider this, too: We don’t know the woman’s name. Like many women in scripture, little background is given. Women are silenced, ostracized or otherwise punished. Instead, women are frequently devices — victims of rape, adultery, neglect, abuse and more — used to highlight something noteworthy about male characters. Even in cases where the harm comes without assignment of blame, seeking justice runs counter to societal
norms.
An empowered woman of scripture is typically one who uses her sexuality to her advantage. Such women are characterized as either manipulative or woefully repentant.
In cases where scripture classifies women as virtuous, the explanation alludes to selflessness or some other sacrifice. Take Ruth: No one would have blamed her if she had returned to her family when her husband died. However, had she done so, it’s unlikely her story would have been recorded.
Meanwhile, women who held power, spoke up and went their own way were often shrouded in cautionary tales.
Glahn lifts up Rahab as a difficult female character, calling her a “Paragon of Otherness.”
“She embodies the opposite of the traditional values held by the Old Testament’s original readers: She’s female, a Canaanite (Israel’s mortal enemy), a prostitute and a resident of Jericho — the first city doomed to fall by the sword when Israelites enter the land,” Glahn writes. “The prostitute — the one introduced to the reader with jocular tone and lewd language — has … confessed belief in Yahweh. Imagine the expressions on the spies’ faces as Rahab articulates orthodox Israelite theology.”
