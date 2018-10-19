Many people have an aversion to talk of money.
This can be especially true of religious settings. It’s tough to gauge someone’s response to the topic — Nervousness? Anger? Mistrust? All of the above? Some even believe money talk is out of place at worship spaces.
However, the reality is infrastructure, religious education and ministry development all cost money.
Attitudes differ across people and belief systems, from a “God will provide” approach to budgeting based on financial forecasting and projections. Whether laid-back or regimented, all arrive at the topic of personal giving.
I’ve been present for a wide variety of “asks” of church-goers, spanning a host of religious backgrounds, styles and approaches.
Most have been in public settings, during worship services of various sorts.
As a little girl, I went to a day-long tent revival in the South. The experience was well outside my personal norm.
Collection of offering was particularly striking and lasted more than 45 minutes. A deacon from the host church spoke nonstop throughout, imploring generous giving.
He “passed the plate” several different times, noting the recipient of each pass — the host church, certain ministries, guest preachers and so on. This was new to me, and I’ve since seen some version of the practice elsewhere.
The deacon started each pass with his own funds. Afterward, ushers showed him what had been collected. If the deacon approved, he moved on to the next offering. If he didn’t, he passed the plate again and cajoled with more vigor. Music played behind him, rising and falling with his intensity.
The best part for me was something I’ve seen only one other time: With showiness that clarified his purpose, he made change in the offering plate.
There are private situations related to church donations too. One childhood experience were the times I accompanied my paternal grandmother on visits.
Grandma and Grandpa were pastors, and they stressed tithing as a requirement. Grandma visited church members to foster continued giving and check in on those who “fell behind.”
I realized a distinct difference in my own religious upbringing. Whether privately or publicly, Grandma spoke openly about the connection between belief and giving. Meanwhile, my own preference was to be as low-key as possible.
Among many, giving is often related to “stewardship.” Some devote regular, ongoing attention to stewardship, tying it to giving. Others dedicate time for an annual focus, with some carving out as many as eight weeks.
In some Christian traditions, this occurs in the fall, during the period leading up to Thanksgiving.
Stewardship focuses on management of congregational resources and is based on religious concepts of being responsible with blessings. However, many view the season as the time we’ll be asked to make our annual pledge.
I’ve seen formal salary worksheets, where you give income information and calculate your pledge for the coming year, based on a percentage of your salary. I also have seen simple cards that ask for a flat giving goal. These “asks” are presented and explained, slipped into bulletins with little fanfare or some other way.
Despite the discomfort we might feel, the public and private talks about money are important to the life of our faith communities. The topic and information collected allows church leaders to plan for the future, take care of spaces and support programs and ministries.
In whatever way we choose to talk about giving, the act itself demonstrates our willingness to show and share what we believe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.