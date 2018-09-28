Family, friends, co-workers and boxing fans remember B.J. Tomlinson as one of the greatest.
B.J. died in October 2017 in Waterloo at age 37.
Survivors miss him. They’re grieving and will continue to do so. They struggle to make sense of his death, remembering him as a dad, son, brother, grandson. They talk about his loyalty, willingness to talk about his deep religious beliefs and boxing skills.
Some of B.J.’s surviving friends and family will gather in his memory tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. during “Restoration: Prayer and Engagement” at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.
The service is a regular weekly gathering that emphasizes communities united in prayer “for the addicted, affected, hurt, broken and afflicted.”
Its basis is Matthew 18:19-20: “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for it, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”
Restoration is about clearer insights and improved perspectives. Memories can be a painful reminder of profound loss. B.J.’s survivors illustrate the courage it takes to keep memories alive and learn from loss.
No matter the cause, recovery is a painful and slow process. Recovery ministries are essential, and they can be scary.
We’re sympathetic to the need for safe spaces and support systems. Intellectually, we understand the need for recovery from violent crime, addiction, infertility, miscarriage and more.
However, walking with people on that journey is scary — opening worship centers, engaging resources and connecting with those experiencing loss and uncertainty. We fear volatility, setbacks and broken promises.
Logic seems to encourage us to turn away. We want to be supportive; we don’t want to get hurt. We seek to help; we don’t want to get too close. We intercede with hope and prayer; we fear wondering whether we’re also in recovery from things like anger, depression, anxiety, toxic relationships.
The fear can be attractive, persuading us not to get involved. It tells us someone else will step up or that we can’t make a big enough impact.
Several metro area faith communities offer various types of recovery ministries. Heartland Vineyard Church, 3211 Titan Trail, Waterloo, offers Healing Rooms.
The church’s trained prayer team is available between 2 and 3 p.m. on specific Sundays each month by appointment (883-3028). Prayer requests can focus on any situation, such as physical, emotional or relational concerns.
At First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., Cedar Falls, the Stephen Ministry trains lay people to provide confidential, individual Christian care to members and the community. Each Stephen Minister receives 50 hours of training, allowing them aid others with varied difficulties ranging from illness or divorce to incarceration or unemployment.
First UMC also offers multiple grief support activities. This includes grief support sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays in the church parlor. For more information about grief support or Stephen Ministry, call 266-1713 or email churchoffices@aboutfirst.com.
Hope City Church, 118 High St., Waterloo, offers “Life Recovery” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. It’s intended to help with “life’s hurts, habits, hang-ups and addictions.”
In addition, Hope City’s “Rise: Crazy Love,” a community for single women based on the book and video series by Francis Chan. The semester session begins Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Both Hope City groups and others are open to the community. More information is available at MyHopeCity.ChurchCenter.com or by calling 252-4127.
