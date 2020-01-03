In these often contentious times, it’s vital that each of us thinks carefully before speaking or acting.
Obviously, that is good general advice. But now our daily lives are shadowed by the negative prospect of having something we say or do “go viral.”
The cycle of negative viral attention follows a basic trajectory: A person says or does something another person finds objectionable. The dissenter alerts others. People, most of whom are strangers, disagree and encourage others to join them. Detractors insist on a public apology. Public apology is delivered, or lack of apology is explained. Apology, or lack thereof, is deemed meaningless, leading detractors to demand loss of reputation, livelihood and more negative impact.
Never mind that no amount of censure, prosecution and persecution gives us the ability to control someone’s thoughts. When a statement upsets, perspective offends or joke bombs, the court of public opinion rushes to “end” the person socially, professionally and completely.
It happens to people of different beliefs and backgrounds. Recently, a liberal children’s book author and conservative pundit were widely criticized for their stances on issues related to transgender identity. Both firmly refuse to apologize.
Average folks are not immune. A couple blew up Facebook and made chat show rounds after revealing that a neighbor reported them to authorities for going nude in the relative privacy of their home. And how many knew the name “Greta Thunberg” before President Donald Trump tweeted about her?
The list goes on. David Holmes calls it “rage culture.”
“It does not require one to be civil or to engage in meaningful dialogue that would actually solve our problems,” wrote Holmes in a Medium article. “It does not require one to be responsible for words and insults said.”
Is rage culture a sign that we’re getting meaner?
Periods of escalated societal rage may spike every 50 years, according to The Guardian. A historical heatmap shows spikes of rage roughly every 50 years — 1870, 1920 and 1970, allowing a few years on either side of each peak for war, civil unrest and other factors, writes Zoe Williams.
Still, tides of snarkiness are tough to measure. Perhaps the reality is that we’ve always been good at cutting a person to the quick, especially when we don’t need to look our victim in the eye.
What is different is our relatively leveled communication multiverse; each and any of us can grind an axe before an audience.
“Cycles of violence are not always unproductive; they take in civil rights, union and suffragette movements,” Williams writes. “Indeed, all social movements of consequence start with unrest, whether in the form of strike action, protest or riot.”
While “rage culture” could be fruitful, does our current behavior drive positive outcomes?
According to Public Religion Research institute, most U.S. adults, especially those 18 to 29, are unlikely to voice opinions, vote or even sign a petition.
Institutions like houses of worship grapple with declining membership and participation and struggle to motivate those who might lead positive social, political, moral and civil changes. Levels of civic and political engagement are at relative lows.
Today, speaking out often amounts to social media posts hurled into a vast and cluttered void. The court of public opinion is a relative few who are listened to because of volume, not numbers.
The shorter-term impacts are that we don’t put ourselves out there, so we don’t necessarily evolve in our opinions. Few of us will risk learning through engagement and trial and error. A person’s ability to recover social standing after something like a Twitter war is much more difficult.
