The expression “drop a dime” has been used in some discussions, investigations and debates about the Roman Catholic Church’s sex scandals.
To “drop a dime” is to report someone’s wrongdoing to authorities. The term originates from the act of using a pay phone, inserting a dime and anonymously informing authorities of wrongdoing.
There are valid reasons for someone to shy from telling on someone: fear of being found out; implicated; being compelled to testify; retaliation; not being believed; scorn from those who believe you disloyal.
I’m no fan of dime-dropping. Anonymity makes sense if you’re truly avoiding actual harm, protecting an abuse victim or preventing future crimes. However, dropping a dime to avoid general, vague discomfort doesn’t immediately justify ruining a reputation.
In the case of Catholic sex scandals, dropping a dime was justified, and it should have worked. There are scores of documented cases in which anonymous accusations were leveled.
Unbeknownst to most dime-droppers, many of those they informed on had been accused before. As a result, new accusations should have served to remove existing and potential victims from harm. The offenders should have been delivered to law enforcement for prosecution.
Instead, there’s copious, striking evidence that dime-droppers essentially notified church officials it was time to move an abuser to a new assignment. In many cases, the priests allegedly continued abusing children and adults.
Meanwhile, some who tried to file charges with local law enforcement officials say they were thwarted. According to many sources, including the documentary series, “The Keepers,” that’s because officers investing such allegations had close ties to church officials. In addition, many victims were told the Catholic Church conducts internal investigations.
The negativity associated with coming forward with damaging information that can protect others should be eliminated whenever possible, particularly when lives may be in danger, according to Ralph Nader’s “Whistle Blowing.” The title of the 1974 text coined the term, which Nader hoped would cast the act of “informing” on wrongdoers in a more positive light.
One whistleblower in the fight to expose clergy sex abuse is Mike Ference of the Pittsburgh area.
In December 1989, his son, Adam, 16, was shot by a classmate, Robert Butler Jr., as their bus entered the grounds of Serra Catholic School. Ference eventually learned Butler, 16, was an alleged victim of a priest the church had moved to Pittsburgh after he was accused of abusing two other boys.
No one knows why Butler shot Adam before turning the gun on himself. Adam survived. Mike Ference went on to delve into clergy sex abuses in the Pittsburgh Diocese and beyond. Over the years, he talked to anyone who might serve as a possible witnesses to clergy sex abuses.
Through his efforts and others, there has been some progress. Earlier this month, a 23-member Pennsylvania grand jury released a 900-page report. It identified 301 “predator priests” in six of the state’s eight Catholic dioceses.
The document was over the course of two years. It reports more than 1,000 cases since the 1940s — “not only widespread sexual abuse, rape of children, but they found that there was a systemic cover up that went all the way up to the Vatican,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro told “The Today Show.”
A redacted version of the report was released Aug. 14. As of Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office received 733 calls on its tip line, according to the New York Daily News.
