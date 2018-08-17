On Monday evening, U.S. Muslims will kick off celebrations to mark the annual conclusion of the hajj, a five-day pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Mecca is Islam’s holiest city, believed to be the site where Abraham built the “Kaaba.” Muslims believe the worship space to be the first of its kind devoted to one God, notes Julie Williams in “Islam: Understanding the History, Beliefs and Culture.”
As a result, Muslims face the Kaaba during prayers throughout the day. Mecca also is the Prophet Muhammad’s birthplace and the site where Islam was founded.
After Abraham built the Kaaba, God commanded him to institute a pilgrimage to the site to be undertaken by all believers. Doing so would be a testimony to their gratitude and belief in a single God.
Thus, the obligation to go on the hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Others are declaration of faith, daily prayers, regular charity and fasting during the month of Ramadan. Each Muslim with the physical and financial ability to do so much make at least one pilgrimage to Mecca.
The hajj takes place each year during the final month of Islam’s 12-month lunar calendar, according to “Islam: Origin and Belief” by Emory C. Bogle. (Pilgrimages to Mecca at other times of the year are not considered the hajj.)
Each year, thousands of American Muslims go on the hajj, joining approximately 2 million other Muslims from around the world. The Saudi Arabian government forbids non-Muslims from entering Mecca, so the hajj is only open to Muslims.
Due to its highly religious significance, there are several ritualistic obligations associated with completing the hajj, explains the Council on American Islamic Relations.
For example, pilgrims must enter a state of “ihram,” or self control. Men signify this by wearing two pieces of unsewn white cloth, which also demonstrates all are equal before God. (Clothing requirements aren’t specified for female pilgrims, except they must not cover their heads and hands during this time.)
Another obligation is that pilgrims are to cut their hair to signify they have completed the hajj. Complete removal of hair is not required of men or women. Instead, some imams recommend that all hair be made shorter in some way.
Most who make the journey during the appointed time frame should arrive at Mecca before or at the time of the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, that takes place at nightfall on Monday.
At that time, Eid ul-Adha, pronounced “eed al-AH-dah,” begins, according to CAIR.
Communal, morning prayers are particularly important during this “or “festival of sacrifice,” which is Islam’s most important holiday. Worshippers arrange themselves in precise rows and they bow in unison for prayer, notes CAIR.
The holiday also emphasizes small gifts for children, colorful dress, distribution of meat to the needy, community meals and social gatherings.
The Quran describes the sacrifice that Eid ul-Adha recalls as a story about Abraham, who also is a central figure in Judaism and Christianity. According to the Quran, Abraham was prepared to sacrifice his oldest son, Ishmael, at God’s command. (The Tanakh and Old Testament make Isaac, Abraham’s younger son, the intended sacrifice.)
For more information about the hajj or Eid ul-Adha, go to www.cair.com.
