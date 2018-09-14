Mindfulness practices won’t likely fade from popularity.
Perhaps that’s because the health and wellness emphasis works.
Earlier this week, United Press International reported a discovery from ongoing research at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. It suggests mindfulness meditation can aid in pain reduction.
Research also shows mindfulness can reduce stress and overcome trauma, says Linda Graham, a licensed marriage and family therapist. She explains tools, tips and 130 mindfulness exercises in her new book, “Resilience: Powerful Practices for Bouncing Back from Disappointment, Difficulty and Even Disaster.”
“A large body of research has shown the brain learns best through the repetition of experiences, little and often — small, incremental changes repeated many times,” she notes. “Through practicing any of these exercises for just 10 to 20 minutes a day, you’ll experience immediate shifts in how you respond to stressors. Over weeks and months of consistent practice, you can create permanent changes in your brain, and thus in your behavior. As you encounter new stresses, small or large, you will start to notice these long-term changes in how you can think and respond.”
Graham also is a mindful self-compassion teacher, integrating neuroscience, mindfulness and relational psychology into her practice. In “Resilience,” she describes the brain’s “phenomenal ability to adapt.”
Mindfulness practices can spur such adaptation, she writes. She organizes these practices based on five kinds of intelligence: somatic (of the body); emotional, relational within ourselves; relational with others; and reflective. She believes these are the foundation of resilience.
The book starts by explaining how resilience develops in the brain. The first chapter also explains how to choose experiences that will strengthen the brain’s response flexibility and five conditions that accelerate the brain’s learning and requiring.
The book’s central section outlines 130 exercises. Each chapter’s progressively complex exercises address increasing levels of disruption to resilience.
One exercise Graham practices daily is “Hand on the Heart.” She describes it as one of the most “portable, immediate practices of touch we can use to calm our nervous system instantly — come back into the functioning of our higher brain … and deal.”
You begin by placing your hand on your heart, focusing on the warm touch of your hand.
“Breathe gently, slowly and deeply into your heart center,” Graham advises. “If you wish, breathe in a sense of ease or safety or goodness into your heart center.”
Next, Graham suggests you remember one moment when you felt safe, loved and cherished by another person. Focus just on one moment, not the whole relationship, she explains.
“As you remember this moment … let yourself feel the feeling of that moment,” she says. “Let the feeling wash through your body, and let yourself stay calm for 20 to 30 seconds.”
Be sure to notice if there are shifts in your sense of relaxation and calm.
“Repeat this practice many times a day at first, to strengthen the neural circuitry that remembers this pattern,” says Graham. “Then, repeat any time you need to.”
Hand on the Heart and other exercises illustrate one of Graham’s essential beliefs: Resilience once lost is recoverable.
“Because of the brain’s innate neuroplasticity — the capacity to grow new neurons and create new neural circuitry lifelong — we can strengthen the functioning of the brain so that we can create new patterns of response to experience, new behaviors, new habits,” she explains. “We can rewire old habits of response to be more flexible, more adaptable.”
“Resilience” will be available at most major booksellers or at NewWorldLibrary.com. For more information on Graham’s work, go to LindaGraham-MFT.net.
