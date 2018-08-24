A growing number of Americans refuse to read, watch or listen to something that makes them mad.
That makes sense. Who wants to do that?
Actually, a variety of experts say we all should. Understanding differing perspectives and exposing ourselves to a variety of viewpoints can be healthy. Those who advocate that we expose ourselves to a broader array of information aren’t necessarily trying to change our minds. In fact, one of the best reasons to learn about other ideas is to better understand our own beliefs.
Trends show that many Americans don’t do this — that we tend to consume only information with which we agree. Reuters Institute’s 2017 Digital News Report shows out of people surveyed in 36 countries, America’s news consumption habits are the most polarized along the the lines of personal beliefs.
In the United States, our news consumption platforms are varied and diverse; we watch TV, read newspapers and magazines and consult web services, apps and social media. However, we tend to gravitate toward news that affirms and confirms our ideas, biases and beliefs.
This differs from other nations. For example, the Reuters report shows across Europe, news media consumption trends toward more neutral sources. In basic terms, Europeans balance their reading with differing viewpoints and tend toward moderate reporting of information.
For my own media consumption, I strive to consult several news outlets and seek out new perspectives. I try to examine how sources performed due diligence and verified information. Content also must include interesting storytelling, a unique perspective and diversity in terms of breadth and depth of topic.
Here are six of my regular outlets for news and commentary on ideas, beliefs, spirituality and religion:
- My hands-down favorite site is BBC Religion & Ethics (www.bbc.co.uk/religion), although the BBC no longer updates it. It’s still rich in archived pieces on faith and values, including BBC Radio programs, blogs, articles, videos and other informative pieces. After checking out everything from “Should I have a big family?” to “What was Winston Churchill’s relationship with God?” you might be grateful there isn’t even more content to wade through.
- Religion and Belief (NYTimes.com/topic/subject/religion) from The New York Times is a popular, twice-weekly blog that offers commentary, analysis and other information.
- Feminist Studies in Religion (fsrinc.org) draws on female, male and transgender writers from across the globe to share critical feminist commentary in academia, popular culture and other areas. Topics range from theology to spirituality, with posts like “When Women of the Bible Say #MeToo” and “Navigating Ethnography as a Divorced Single Mom.”
- For “The Social Psychic” podcast, host Jason Zuk invites psychics, mediums, crystal healers and other guests to talk about their practices. Zuk is a spiritual medium who provides what he calls “intuitive advice and guidance” through the use of “intuition and connections to the other side.”
- World Religion News (WorldReligionNews.com) makes a decent attempt to report on all manners and matters of religion, faith, ideals and ideologies. Its range of topics is diverse
- Published roughly twice per week, The Revealer (therevealer.org) offers reflections on the intersection of religion and multiple topics, such as economics, identity, politics and human behavior. In that vein, the content often runs the gamut, exposing readers to varied voices and perspectives. There are sections on news, book reviews, features, travel and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.