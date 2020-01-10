COLUMN: ‘God in Disguise’ aims to wake us up

“I know when we discover the divine within, we will begin to see this same universal spirit in all of creation,” he says. “This is huge. We will no longer define our neighbors by their skin color, sexual preference or nationality. These superficial labels/layers will melt away to reveal our oneness. We will also remember our connection to the planet! Poisoning Mother Earth will soon become an absurd notion.”

He wanted to address all the things that sent him to question the world around him and search for a better way of doing things. As a result, the book covers topics like “The Six Stages in the Game of Life,” “Your Heroic Mission as Superman” and reclaiming your power.

“Why don’t we ask the difficult questions, like ‘Why is everyone so pissed off?’ Contrary to what many believe, this worldwide crisis did not start on Sept. 11, 2001, nor did it begin on Nov. 8, 2016,” says Kolavo. “We have been sleepwalking for generations. We’ve been stuck in a depressive state of apathy, allowing a loud minority to rule the often-silent majority. The struggles we see in the outer world are a direct reflection of the battle being played out in our inner world. We have been consumed by the external stimuli, completely identified with our small selves.”