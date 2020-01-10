COLUMN: ‘God in Disguise’ aims to wake us up

Craig Kolavo wanted to impart wisdom to his children, so he started with old journals.
“I was hoping to explain to my children some of the discoveries I’ve made on this crazy adventure of life,” he recalls. “Maybe all parents feel this way at some point. Why should my kids have to experience the same struggles, pain, and suffering I’ve been through? I know stuff! They can learn from my mistakes.”
He had amassed more than two decades’ worth of musings. The notion of organizing it all into reader-friendly form was daunting, but he persevered. In doing so, Kolavo realized a book did take shape — one he’d have to share with an audience beyond his kids.
“I instantly knew I was going to have to share my discovery with all,” he says. “The thought of this was terrifying. My insecurities quickly came to the surface. My demons were saying, ‘Who the hell do you think you are? People will think you’re crazy!’”
Kolavo need not have worried. The book that resulted is “I Am God in Disguise—So Are You.” It’s a plain-spoken, funny exploration of what it takes to use and share your talents, engage fully in all you do and stop “sleepwalking” through life.
The book begins by focusing on the “birthright” of divinity. People forget they possess this, says Kolavo, and it can be reclaimed.
“I know when we discover the divine within, we will begin to see this same universal spirit in all of creation,” he says. “This is huge. We will no longer define our neighbors by their skin color, sexual preference or nationality. These superficial labels/layers will melt away to reveal our oneness. We will also remember our connection to the planet! Poisoning Mother Earth will soon become an absurd notion.”
He wanted to address all the things that sent him to question the world around him and search for a better way of doing things. As a result, the book covers topics like “The Six Stages in the Game of Life,” “Your Heroic Mission as Superman” and reclaiming your power.
“Why don’t we ask the difficult questions, like ‘Why is everyone so pissed off?’ Contrary to what many believe, this worldwide crisis did not start on Sept. 11, 2001, nor did it begin on Nov. 8, 2016,” says Kolavo. “We have been sleepwalking for generations. We’ve been stuck in a depressive state of apathy, allowing a loud minority to rule the often-silent majority. The struggles we see in the outer world are a direct reflection of the battle being played out in our inner world. We have been consumed by the external stimuli, completely identified with our small selves.”
Since releasing the book last year, Kolavo says he’s become a “spiritual activist.” His mission is to help others “advance on their spiritual path.”
“Although I’m optimistic in these turbulent times, I do feel a sense of urgency,” he says. “If you look around our world … we need more awakened beings on this planet now. I believe my message can help spark a long overdue spiritual revolution. I hope to entice readers with the promise of a personal transformation — vibrant health, abundance and love.”
“I Am God in Disguise” is available in softcover and eBook formats from most major booksellers. Kolavo donates all proceeds from sales of his eBook to Water.org, a global nonprofit organization that brings safe, accessible and affordable water and sanitation services to people around the world.
For more information on the book and author, go to www.AwesOmLife/book.
Karris Golden writes The Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.