Do you know your neighbors?
That question comes up frequently. Some of us lament that “people” don’t know their neighbors anymore. What people? Well, us.
A 2017 General Social Survey says about 20 percent of Americans “spend time regularly with their neighbors.” The same survey shows one-third have “never” interacted with their neighbors.
Compare that to the 1970s and 80s, when more than a third of Americans spent time with neighbors at least twice per week and less than a fourth said they had no interaction with neighbors.
One statistic baffles me: Although 43 percent of respondents to a Pew Research Center survey say they “know” most or all of their neighbors, 30 percent say they know none by name. What does “know” mean?
I do know my neighbors by name. I talk to them, and we have exchanged phone numbers. Ditto for local law enforcement. I’ve consciously sought them out, know their names and have their numbers.
It’s not easy for me; at home, I’m a loner. However, I grew up in a great east Waterloo neighborhood that offered a tight-knit community. We also knew “our” police officers; in those days, they had neighborhood beats.
Times have changed in many of our communities, and it’s not necessarily easy to get to know each other. Each year, National Night Out offers opportunities to meet our neighbors, whether they’re a few doors away or across town.
This year’s National Night Out takes place Aug. 7, marking the 35th anniversary of the observance. The goal is to promote partnerships between communities and first responders, according to National Association of Town Watch.
Bringing together community members, police and fire and rescue under positive circumstances fosters camaraderie and make neighborhoods safe places, notes NATW.
There are many ways to celebrate National Night Out, including cookouts, potlucks, block parties, safety demonstrations, seminars, parades, exhibits and youth events. Many metro area groups, religious communities and neighborhood associations participate.
Participants in these and other NNO events throughout the Cedar Valley join with millions in all 50 states, notes NATW — 38 million neighbors and first responders in 16,000 communities.
UnityPoint Health Waterloo will host an NNO obervance from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7. Hy-Vee will serve free food, and activities include indoor bingo and fire truck tours by Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Walnut Neighborhood and Christian Community Development have joined to offer an NNO event from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Heartland Vineyard Church. There will be a potluck meal and family-oriented activities.
In Cedar Falls, police and fire and rescue crews will co-host an NNO celebration with Target. The event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the retail store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.