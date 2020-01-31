COLUMN: Faith helped Bryant change his life

When someone dies, grievances and grudges sometimes bubble to the surface. When someone hurts you, it’s important to have your pain acknowledged.
However, you might be told, “Do not speak ill of the dead.”
That adage has been a favorite of many cultures for thousands of years, and not because we’re good at holding our tongues.
An unblemished legacy is rare; unfavorable stories will be told. Even the great among us have a few skeletons in their closets. Should we deal with the bad stuff or slam the closet door?
The question looms as we mourn Kobe Bryant, 41. On Sunday, he, daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven others died in a helicopter crash.
Along with tributes to Bryant’s unparalleled NBA career, philanthropy and devotion to family came outrage from those who say Bryant’s fans ignore, forget and excuse that he was charged with sexual assault in 2003.
Bryant characterized the incident as a consensual encounter — saying he committed adultery, not rape. The charges were dropped in 2004, when his accuser refused to testify. His accuser later filed a civil suit against Bryant, and he settled out of court.
I don’t mean to speak ill of the dead. Instead, I believe part of Bryant’s positive legacy is the way he addressed the allegation.
After the charges were dropped, Bryant issued a public statement. In it, he took a somewhat rare stance: He apologized to his accuser.
“Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did,” he wrote. “After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.”
A lifelong practicing Catholic, Bryant said he focused on faith to rebuild his relationship with his wife and redirect his behavior, according to Catholic News Agency. He made a point of attending Mass and taking Communion regularly.
He recalled being afraid he’d go to prison for a crime he believed he had not committed and told GQ, “The one thing that really helped me during that process … was talking to a priest.”
Bryant went on to years of tremendous success. When he retired in 2016, he had five championships, a most valuable player and his numbers, 8 and 24, were retired by the NBA.
Still, the accusation followed him. He talked openly about the pains he took to make amends and be authentic in his public life.
Before his NBA retirement, Bryant told GQ the allegation ultimately led him to shed his “plain vanilla” public persona.
“I started to consider the mortality of what I was doing,” Bryant told GQ. “What’s important? What’s not important? What does it mean when everybody loves you, and then everybody hates your guts for something they think you did? So that’s when I decided that, if people were going to like me or not like me, it was going to be for who I actually was.”
Bryant is someone to admire, and not just for his skill, accolades and awards. For all his success, he was willing to admit shortcomings and failures. His legacy is the way he balanced greatness and vulnerability.
Karris Golden writes The Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.