COLUMN: Faith helped Bryant change his life

After the charges were dropped, Bryant issued a public statement. In it, he took a somewhat rare stance: He apologized to his accuser.

“Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did,” he wrote. “After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.”

A lifelong practicing Catholic, Bryant said he focused on faith to rebuild his relationship with his wife and redirect his behavior, according to Catholic News Agency. He made a point of attending Mass and taking Communion regularly.

He recalled being afraid he’d go to prison for a crime he believed he had not committed and told GQ, “The one thing that really helped me during that process … was talking to a priest.”

Bryant went on to years of tremendous success. When he retired in 2016, he had five championships, a most valuable player and his numbers, 8 and 24, were retired by the NBA.

Still, the accusation followed him. He talked openly about the pains he took to make amends and be authentic in his public life.