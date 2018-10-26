We may view Halloween as a secular observance, but its roots are religious and spiritual traditions.
Current Halloween celebrations originated mainly from seasonal observances of ancient Celts. Their folklore and tradition included Samhain, an annual, pagan festival that marked the beginning of winter by honoring the dying sun.
Like many ancient religions, paganism and the observance of Samhain incorporated elements of ancestor-worship, fear of death and the dead and/or a desire to ward off evil and demonic spirits.
Remembering the sacred origins of Halloween is important, argues author Leonard R. N. Ashley.
While many are quick to deride the commercialization of Christmas, few do the same when it comes to Halloween, writes Ashley in “Halloween: Everything Important About the Most Popular Secular Holiday.”
“Today, the merchant leads the consumer at Halloween,” he explains. “(P)lease think about Halloween, now completely secularized and of course pagan in its origins. … Halloween seems to most people to be often much more enjoyable than Christmas. … (with) its family tensions. … At Halloween you can find fun parties and go out to get free food, the incredible edibles of trick or treating or entertaining parties enlivened by folks in colorful costumes.”
The shift from sacred to secular may have actually started with the Roman Catholic Church. When the church adapted Samhain to All Souls Eve on Oct. 31 and and All Souls Day on Nov. 1, it may have served to push certain practices from religious to popular culture.
In turn, this may have ensured that despite the church’s efforts, pagan traditions and practices endured for centuries — especially those tied to Samhain.
For example, a spiritual practice tied to Samhain was preparation of “soul cakes.” According to Catholic history, the use of soul cakes goes back centuries and the exact origin is unknown.
On All Souls Eve, revelers continued to build bonfires and pray for good fortune and commemorate the souls of departed relatives. In place of the possible past practice of human sacrifice, soul cakes were baked and tossed around to appease evil spirits forced into animal form.
According to National Public Radio, the Catholic Church assimilated the tradition of soul cakes by the 8th century. At that time, the cakes were blessed and used to pay beggars who went door to door on All Souls Eve offering to say prayers for departed relatives.
Even the act of creating jack-o’-lanterns is based in spiritual beliefs of pagans. Irish people carved faces into turnips and rutabagas at all times of the year to ward off evil spirits. When they immigrated to the United States, they began using pumpkins and other gourds to make charms.
The practice was a nod to the story of Stingy Jack, a man who tricked the devil into trapping himself in a coin. To keep the devil confined to the coin, Jack kept the coin in his pocket next to a silver cross.
Jack only agreed to free the devil on the promise he’d be exempt from hell. When Jack died, heaven wouldn’t take him either. According to Irish folklore, Jack was forced to roam the night, using an ember from hell trapped in a turnip to light his way. Jack-o’-lanterns are associated with this story and eventually became tied to Samhain, then Halloween, when Irish emigrated to the United States.
