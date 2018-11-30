During the holiday season, I frequently reflect on the stuff in my life — stuff I have, stuff I have and don’t want, stuff I want to obtain.
When a loved one asks what I want for Christmas, I fret a bit over what to say. That’s because I immediately realize I already have a lot of stuff. I also know I don’t need more stuff. After a few moments, I realize there’s stuff I definitely want. However, I don’t expect others to get me that stuff. I worry saying, “Don’t get me anything” will create disappointment.
We shouldn’t feel stressed by the prospect of giving and receiving, especially during holidays like Christmas. Gifts are intended to symbolize the mutual sharing of blessings. When we select and give gifts to others, we’re showing the recipients we love and care for them. That’s why gift-giving feels good.
The holidays that fall at this time of year are joyous commemorations; giving and receiving gifts can enhance that happy spirit. However, the emphasis on meeting certain expectations can make us feel overwhelmed and detract from the actual holidays.
To avoid stressors and focus more on family and traditions, some establish a “no gifts” policy. Others draw names for gift exchanges, in an effort to keep giving manageable.
The “no gifts” request is tricky. Many of us are happy to refrain from receiving, but we enjoy presenting others with concrete expressions of our appreciation for them.
In addition, showing up empty-handed can make some of us nervous. We understand the no-gifts request is sincere. However, we don’t want to arrive at Grandma’s for Christmas dinner and realize we’re the only ones who didn’t ignore her and bring a gift anyway.
In the face of a no-gift request, it’s best to respect the person’s wishes. One alternative can be to give a holiday card, customized with a family photo and handwritten personal note that conveys your warm wishes. Presenting baked goods or another consumable item to be shared is another way to comply with the “no gifts” request. You also can offer to help with something, such as clearing walkways of snow beforehand or other much-needed chores.
Making donations in a person’s name is a great possibility that nonetheless raises some eyebrows. You can reinforce the impact of a donation made in a loved one’s name by adding a concrete action.
If a donation is part of a child’s gift, consider opting for a donation to an organization that provides an activity. One of my daughter’s annual Christmas gifts goes to someone else, through our church’s adopt-a-family program — a tradition carried over from my childhood. Zoey selects which requests she’ll fulfill, shops for the items, wraps them and takes them to church.
Other donated gift options for recipients of all ages are contributions to which you can add a service project, such as Northeastern Iowa Food Bank, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity or a program sponsored by your faith community. After indicating a financial contribution was made in the recipient’s name, note that you will complete the related service and invite him or her to join you.
A family service project is a great alternative to gift exchanges too. Everyone can help pick the activity, then devote the gift-giving time to service.
To make the selection accessible to all ages and abilities, opt for an in-home activity, such as assembling Shoebox Ministry donations for Operation Christmas Child’s (SamaritansPurse.org) or hygiene kits for Convoy of Hope (ConvoyofHope.org/get-involved/projects/kits/).
