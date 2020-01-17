COLUMN: Don’t abandon your resolutions – come up with a plan

Up to half of U.S. adults set New Year’s resolutions. Did you?

This year appears especially ripe with resolution-setting. This may be because a fresh, new decade inspires more of us to pick up good practices and drop bad habits.

Yet now that we’re three weeks into 2020, we’ve reached a critical point in the life cycle of a resolution. It’s a difficult milestone, a time when many of us are statistically more likely to slip up.

This makes the three-week mark a good time redouble efforts. If we don’t, roughly a third of resolution-setters will have abandoned goals by Feb. 1, according to the Journal of Clinical Psychology.

There are ways to be among those who stick with their goals. Now and throughout the year, any of us can make dramatic, positive changes in our lives. Consider that up to 44% of resolution-setters are still successful at the six-month mark, according to University of Scranton researchers.

While nearly half of Americans participate in the ritual of setting New Year’s resolutions, many don’t necessarily establish a solid success plan. If you created a plan, it’s best to review it at least weekly. And there’s still time to start a new resolution and document it.