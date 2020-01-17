COLUMN: Don’t abandon your resolutions – come up with a plan

Up to half of U.S. adults set New Year’s resolutions. Did you?
This year appears especially ripe with resolution-setting. This may be because a fresh, new decade inspires more of us to pick up good practices and drop bad habits.
Yet now that we’re three weeks into 2020, we’ve reached a critical point in the life cycle of a resolution. It’s a difficult milestone, a time when many of us are statistically more likely to slip up.
This makes the three-week mark a good time redouble efforts. If we don’t, roughly a third of resolution-setters will have abandoned goals by Feb. 1, according to the Journal of Clinical Psychology.
There are ways to be among those who stick with their goals. Now and throughout the year, any of us can make dramatic, positive changes in our lives. Consider that up to 44% of resolution-setters are still successful at the six-month mark, according to University of Scranton researchers.
While nearly half of Americans participate in the ritual of setting New Year’s resolutions, many don’t necessarily establish a solid success plan. If you created a plan, it’s best to review it at least weekly. And there’s still time to start a new resolution and document it.
A good plan is based on asking yourself questions like, “Why is this resolution important to me? What does success look like? How will I ensure I’m having fun with this? What practices must I change? What steps will be required? How will I track my progress? What will motivate me to stay on course? How will I recover if I backslide? What should my progress be within one month, three months, six months and one year from now? When I meet my goal, what will be required to sustain it?”
The exact wording of the questions isn’t as important as the heart of this self-inventory: ensuring you’re engaged, committed and motivated by this promise to yourself.
As a result, you should be able to clearly state what it looks like and why you want to do this now. For example, if you set a resolution to get more involved in your religious community, perhaps success looks like joining a committee or volunteering to teach faith formation classes. This goal may have come about because of workplace stress, and you believe religious engagement improves your mental health.
Likewise, a goal plan should help you chart and check progress. Think of each resolution as a series of milestones, not a single finish line. You can add the parts of your goal as calendar reminders, so your “more involved” goal is integrated and visible in your daily schedule. Likewise, determine the dates on which you’ll celebrate bigger milestones, such as a halfway mark, and so on.
Self-care should be part of your success plan, too. It may seem like a sneaky way to tack on resolutions, and I assure you it’s not. Think about it this way: That great goal you set for yourself won’t happen in a vacuum; you’ll have to adjust other things in your life. It may mean giving up some seemingly unrelated practices and adopting new ones.
This is the reason it’s tough to stick with New Year’s resolutions — and why people who do seem so happy and put together. To devote more time to religious community, project or cause, you may realize it requires you get more sleep, pay more attention to your health and manage your schedule wisely.
Karris Golden writes The Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.