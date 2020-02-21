COLUMN: Documentary '13th' explores prison complex

“Rather than rely on race, we use our criminal justice system to label people of color ‘criminals’ and then engage in practices we supposedly left behind,” adds Alexander, who was interviewed for “13th.”

DuVernay’s documentary posits that the amendment’s second clause on “punishment for crime” progressed to the present-day “horrors of mass criminalization and the sprawling American prison industry.”

The film begins with the voice of former president Barack Obama: “Let’s look at the statistics: The United States is home to 5% of the world’s population, but 25% of the world’s prisoners. Think about that.”

From there, “13th” explores an array of archival footage and statements from activists, politicians, historians and formerly incarcerated men and women. DuVernay and co-writer Spencer Averick contend that the disproportionate representation of black men and women in U.S. jails and prisons is largely by design. Kevin Gannon, a history professor at Grand View University in Des Moines, is among those who were interviewed for “13th.” He says history is not a series of random incidents and accidents.