COLUMN: Church to host 'Thrive Marriage' conference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hours of the conference are 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15. Doors will open 6:30 p.m. the first day and 8 a.m. the second day.

A special murder mystery show will follow the evening session on Feb. 14. The daylong session includes breakfast and lunch included.

The cost is $80 per couple, which covers the event, materials and meals. To view a detailed schedule and register, go to MyHopeCity.net and select the “Marriage Conference.”

Valentine’s Day will mark the release of Carroll’s new relationship manual.

“Love Skills: The Key to Unlocking Lasting, Wholehearted Love” is a do-it-yourself version of the marriage workshop Carroll has co-taught with her husband, Tim, for more than 25 years.

A recurring theme throughout the book is: “The wave is not the ocean.”

“The times that feel the most perfect or intolerable between you and your partner will pass,” she explains. “There will always be another wave, another change. The ocean is made up of millions of individual waves, and a long-term relationship is made up of millions of moments, seasons and times that are both delightful and painful. None of it is permanent; there will always be another wave.”