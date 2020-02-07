COLUMN: Church to host 'Thrive Marriage' conference

There is a difference between “love” and “loving,” says couples coach Linda Carroll.
“Love is a feeling,” she explains. “Loving is a skill set that depends less on how we feel and more on what we do.”
In her 2014 book, “Love Cycles: The Five Essential Stages of Lasting Love,” Carroll outlines the ways relationships develop in predictable stages, each with common challenges.
“Learning to love well is the crowning achievement of life,” she writes. “Love helps us to heal from trauma and to bear unimaginable burdens. It helps us to live longer and happier lives. … Universally, love is the key to our continuation as a species. Individually, love unlocks our greatest potential.”
Solid relationships don’t just happen because we have given and received love. Instead, we must give relationships time, focus and commitment.
Organizers of the upcoming “Thrive Marriage Conference 2020” say couples must invest in their relationships. Thus, area attendees can get “a little tune-up,” “see God transform your marriage” and grow as a couple, they explain.
Thrive Marriage Conference will take place Feb. 14 and 15 at Hope City Church, 118 High St., Waterloo.
Pastor Quovadis Marshall of Hope City will present on biblical teachings related to marriage. Counselor and former pastor Scott Harrison will share insights from his experiences helping thousands of married couples throughout his career.
You have free articles remaining.
Hours of the conference are 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15. Doors will open 6:30 p.m. the first day and 8 a.m. the second day.
A special murder mystery show will follow the evening session on Feb. 14. The daylong session includes breakfast and lunch included.
The cost is $80 per couple, which covers the event, materials and meals. To view a detailed schedule and register, go to MyHopeCity.net and select the “Marriage Conference.”
Valentine’s Day will mark the release of Carroll’s new relationship manual.
“Love Skills: The Key to Unlocking Lasting, Wholehearted Love” is a do-it-yourself version of the marriage workshop Carroll has co-taught with her husband, Tim, for more than 25 years.
A recurring theme throughout the book is: “The wave is not the ocean.”
“The times that feel the most perfect or intolerable between you and your partner will pass,” she explains. “There will always be another wave, another change. The ocean is made up of millions of individual waves, and a long-term relationship is made up of millions of moments, seasons and times that are both delightful and painful. None of it is permanent; there will always be another wave.”
She designed “Love Skills” for use by both individuals and couples, to address everything from communication gridlock to marital betrayal.
“Here’s the truth about intimate relationships: The conflicts you face right now may never disappear,” writes Carroll. “But the good news is, the ways you manage these differences can change profoundly. As you develop the emotional and interpersonal skills described in these pages, your conflicts with your partner will become less painful and destructive — and your relationship can begin to thrive again.”
Karris Golden writes The Courier’s weekly faith and values column. Email her at onfaith@karrisgolden.com.