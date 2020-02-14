COLUMN: Campaigns drown out civil rights champions

In March 2017, Trump replaced 13769 with Executive Order 13780, which carries the same title. The new order limited entry into the United States by foreign nationals of Venezuela, Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Yemen and North Korea. Refugees lacking valid travel documents also are denied entry to the United States under the order.

Supporters refer to the measures as “the travel ban,” saying such actions protect U.S. citizens, communities and borders.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, opponents call the measures “the Muslim ban” and/or “the Africa ban.” They say the target is Islam and its adherents, especially people who hail from nations where Islam is the predominant religion, said Gadeir Abbas, senior litigation attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Trump further expanded the order on Jan. 31 to add nationals from Nigeria, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Eritrea. The recent expansion also makes Sudanese and Tanzanian nationals ineligible for U.S. admission through the Diversity Lottery Program.

Effectively, the restrictions prevent Americans from bringing spouses and children to live with them in the United States, said Farida Chehata of CAIR-Los Angeles.