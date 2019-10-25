Corin Grillo has no doubt angels exist. Through her work as a licensed psychotherapist and healer, she has seen the influence of angels in people’s lives.
“(Miracles) happen all the time and come in a variety of forms,” says Grillo. “Some are ‘smaller’ than others, but the more you work with angels, the more your heart and mind can perceive and experience life’s miracles in all forms.”
Several religions and belief systems make reference to supernatural beings called angels. Depictions of angels vary, with them generally characterized as beings that carry out God’s will; protectors and guides of humans; and/or intermediaries between God and humans.
“It’s important to keep an open mind when working with angels,” says Grillo. “Open minds lead to open eyes, and humans are more able to see the influence of spirit in their lives when they aren’t overly skeptical.”
“Healthy discernment is OK,” she adds. “But ruling out the possibility that angels exist blocks their magic really quickly.”
To help others develop an ability to work with angels, Grillo has written “The Angel Experiment: A 21-Day Magical Adventure to Heal Your Life.” In it, she outlines a “highly spiritual” and nonreligious step-by-step method to begin working with angels.
She came to the practice through her personal life.
“During a very hard period in my life, I prayed to the angels,” she says. “When I did, they brought a life-changing miracle into my life and after that moment, it was impossible for me to deny the existence of angels.”
As time when on, Grillo explored angel work from a professional perspective. In 2015, she began offering a 21-day angel work course.
Through her Angel Alchemy Academy, she teaches others to harness their spiritual gifts and help others.
“People often get impatient when they begin consciously working with angels, because they want a big, juicy, explosive first encounter with their angels,” she writes in “Experiment.”
As Grillo explains, a major encounter with Archangel Michael is unlikely.
“Though I am a huge fan of big and juicy angel encounters, from the years of doing this work for myself and others, I know that the angels don’t always come through that way,” she writes.
Yet while Grillo advises patience is required when working with angels, her book does offer a minimally time-consuming approach to beginning the work. In addition to the background material offered in “Experiment,” each day of the plan is intended to consume only five to 10 minutes.
“Experiment” begins with a primer on angels, including common misconceptions from their depictions in various cultures and religious traditions.
In Grillo’s view, angels are arranged in various orders, with archangels functioning as “vice presidents … overseeing specialized departments.”
“Experiment” focuses mainly on 12 archangels and orders of seraphim, cherubim, virtues and principalities, each of which are described in the first part of “Experiment.”
This provides a baseline and common understanding for the angel work Grillo describes throughout the book. This is essential, when you consider that even adherents to the similar ideologies can differ in their opinions regarding angels.
“I get the question, (Is working with angels evil?) a lot, mostly from born again Christians or those who were raised with Christian fundamentalism,” says Grillo. “They are usually concerned with a few passages from the Bible, even though the Bible says God sent angels to help humans.”
Many Christians and those of various cultures and religions view angels as helpful and benevolent beings, she adds.
“They may call them different things, but they all agree that we are not alone,” says Grillo. “Christians don’t own angels.
Angels are much bigger and broader than any one religion.”
As a result, Part II of “Experiment” outlines a 21-day plan for incorporating angel work into daily life, in addition to or aside from religious practice.
For each day, Grillo provides a brief informational text with explanations about a particular archangel.
“The Angel Experiment” can be ordered now at most major booksellers ahead of its Tuesday official release. For more information on the book and author, go to CorinGrillo.com.
