Renae Jacobs Zanella grew up in Waterloo and moved to the Quad Cities in 1999. Over the years, she’s been candid about her struggles.
I believe her defining features are a sunny disposition and unsinkable spirit. While she hasn’t always been sure of herself, she’s beginning to understand she can help others,
At 19, Renae entered rehab, battling addiction to cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. When she got out, she began to have intense conversations about faith with her oldest brother, Eric Jacobs.
She remembers she was open to his encouragements but also challenged his beliefs. As she was starting to come around to his thinking, Eric died in a plane crash in 2006.
“When I started trying to change, that was right before my brother died,” she recalls. “He was really trying, and I’d argue with him … I’d argue with my mom. I was so negative.”
As the years went on, Renae continued to struggle, with alcohol being her chief issue.
“I had gotten to a point in my life where I was drinking so heavily, and it got ugly,” she says. “I was on my knees in my kitchen, drinking, fighting for my life, … and I said, ‘God, if you exist, please help me. How do I get out of this?’”
That was March 2017. Renae got the message: Go back to rehab.
“I was either going to die, or I was going to get better,” she says. “(Rehab) was the best thing I ever did in my life.”
She eliminated alcohol, smoking and negative influences in her life. She moved to Des Moines, where she could be closer to her parents and son.
“I’m pretty open with my life,” she says. “I lost so many friends, because my life was such a mess. I felt so alone. At one point, I started reading the Bible my mom gave me when I went into rehab.”
Renae reconnected with Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. There, she found a support system in the church’s Creative Arts Ministry.
A longtime painter, Renae found support she’d never had. Others encouraged her to exhibit her work, but she wasn’t sure.
A question from Cindy Book, a former Hope staff member, made an impact.
“She asked me if I pray before I paint,” said Renae. “No, I didn’t. It made sense, though. We pray before we eat. We pray before football games — before everything. Why hadn’t I thought to pray before I paint?”
At Book’s urging, Renae read Paul’s letter to the Ephesians before painting. This helped her focus her work in a new way. Eventually, she realized she could tackle an exhibit.
The church matched her up with a sermon series on Exodus. Renae created nine pieces related to the stories and three others for the exhibition, which opens Sunday.
Hope’s Creative Arts Ministry emphasizes “Christ-centered experiences to express your faith and engage hearts and minds through the arts” and includes gatherings, classes, workshops, projects and a the gallery, explains Amanda Mahannah, Creative Arts director.
“Renae has a very open and humble heart, and the depth of her artwork is truly inspirational,” says “You truly have to see (Renae’s art) up close to catch all of the detail in them.”
Renae is recovering — not recovered. Staying sober is difficult, and she’s open about relapses.
“It’s embarrassing,” she admits. “I keep at it; I will keep trying. I feel really strongly that I must stay active and involved. Serving others is the only way to heal yourself.”
