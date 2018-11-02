Steve Wozniak is a study in paradoxes.
He’s a genius of remarkable personal output, and he doesn’t fit stereotypes. “Woz” co-founded the most successful technology company ever, but confesses he’s “not a businessman.”
In 1976, he and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer Inc. If Jobs was the storied business and marketing guru, Wozniak was the engineering mastermind.
Wozniak designed the Apple and Apple II computers, the latter of which launched the personal computer industry. His concepts also form the basis for inventions like the programmable remote control and wireless global positioning technology.
On Tuesday, Wozniak, 68, spoke at the U.S. Cellular Tech Tour in Des Moines.
People my age grew up benefitting from Wozniak’s work. I have long considered him to be among our nation’s greatest contributors.
I wanted my daughter, Zoey, 14, to hear Wozniak speak about innovation and information technology and cyber security. He could explain “the Internet of Things” (IoT) — the connectedness of everyday objects via the Internet — didn’t just happen.
While Zoey could hold her own with my industry colleagues, I feared she might consider it boring to spend a day with techies geeking out over Woz and the latest gadgets.
I need not have worried. There were speed learning sessions and an interactive IoT exposition. Zoey’s favorite expo item was a police vehicle equipped with state of the industry technology.
She also judged Wozniak to be “interesting,” “funny” and “cool.”
He talked tech, peppered with stories about his life and philosophy. He explained that his creative process in early years was motivated by intelligence, technical ability, persistence and a lack of funds.
While he had difficulty picking a favorite from among his inventions, he quickly named his current favorite gadget as his Apple Watch, because it allows him to access technology in a low-key, unobtrusive way.
“It’s about making things work in a natural, human, intuitive way,” he explained. “Artificial intelligence — I like the ‘A’ but I don’t like the ‘I’; I’ll call it Alien Influenza. … When someone says a machine has been trained on a task, that doesn’t mean they’re intelligent.”
With that in mind, Wozniak said he’d be an “engineer for life” if he were to start over today.
“When I was a kid, I didn’t even know computer engineering was a job,” he said. “I wanted to make things that made life easier and helped avoid complications.”
Wozniak named his father, Jerry, as one of the most influential people in his life.
“When I had a question, he was able to tell us where to go to get an answer,” Wozniak explained.
Jerry Wozniak connected with all three of his children, not just the one who became an electrical engineer.
“He never said, ‘This is who you should be.’ He said, ‘Here are the ways some people are.’ He taught us to choose for ourselves and become who we are.”
In his 2006 best-selling autobiography, “iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon,” Wozniak explained his had been raised in a “pious Catholic household” and rebelled against those beliefs.
So while Wozniak, a self-described atheist/agnostic, “never got any exposure to religion,” his parents instilled a love of social justice, logic and reason.
“If I asked, my dad would say, no, no, he was scientific. Science was the religion. We had discussions about science and truth and honesty, the first discussion of many that formed my values,” Wozniak wrote in iWoz. “(M)y dad believed in honesty. Extreme honesty. Extreme ethics, really. That’s the biggest thing he taught me.”
