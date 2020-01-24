COLUMN: All kids included in ‘No One Eats Alone’ program

As a middle-schooler, were there times when you ate lunch alone?

What were the circumstances? How did eating alone make you feel? Did you hope someone would invite you to sit at their table?

The prospect of dining alone in a roomful of groups is daunting at any age. It’s particularly difficult when you’re an adolescent.

That’s why Beyond Difference created the national No One Eats Alone initiative, which emphasizes inclusion, prevention of bullying and student-led change.

This year, No One Eats Alone Day is scheduled for Feb. 14. The goal is to promote positive, student-led initiatives that teach social skills and promote inclusion. Through the program, middle-schoolers are empowered to ensure no one is excluded from the social benefits of mealtime bonding and camaraderie.

The prospect of eating alone is no small matter, according to Beyond Differences. Lunchtime can be the most difficult part of the school day for some children, who might feel left out, lonely or invisible.

Feeling as if you belong is important at any age and essential for a child’s development.