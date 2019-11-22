There is a journalistic rule that writers mustn’t begin anything with words offset by quotation marks. Starting off with a question is frowned upon, too.
However, many of us will soon celebrate a holiday punctuated by an important question: “What are you thankful for?”
To simply ask this question is profound; it can lead all those involved — and within earshot — to reflect on gratitude and the act of naming our blessings aloud.
In addition, this question and the broader season of gratefulness and giving provides us with reminders that some of our neighbors struggle with financial, personal or other issues. Such mindfulness provides opportunities to exercise the human ability to serve others.
As we take stock, gather and celebrate, many of us seem to have a heightened sense of others needs and the ways we might alleviate them.
We also see our communities come together through a variety of popular events, things like community Thanksgiving dinners and meal delivery, the Pulpit Rock Campground Holiday Lights Display in Decorah (opens for season at 5 p.m. Thursday), Cedar Falls Main Street’s annual Holiday Hoopla kickoff on Nov. 29 and much more.
Thanksgiving in particular marks a time when many in the metro area join for ecumenical and interfaith worship and other events.
This includes the Eastside Ministerial Alliance’s annual Thanksgiving service, a longstanding Cedar Valley tradition. The service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Payne Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church in Waterloo.
Pastor Robert L. Holmes of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will serve as guest speaker.
EMA takes its name from Waterloo’s so-called “east side,” or the area north and east of the Cedar River. However, EMA membership includes congregations throughout the metro area.
As a result, the beloved Thanksgiving service has been hosted by congregations on Waterloo’s “west side” and even in Cedar Falls.
It’s all part of what the alliance does — bridge-building, breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes. In doing so, EMA has helped many people broaden what they consider to be their comfort zone.
Likewise, faith communities in the area along and around Kimball Avenue in Waterloo have committed to fostering dialog and fellowship amongst themselves and the broader community. Over the years, the groups have hosted events, including services and other activities.
Their interfaith Thanksgiving service is one such event, offering music, prayers and a special holiday message. It is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Edward Catholic Church, hosted along with Sons of Jacob Synagogue, South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and Central Christian, Kimball Avenue United Methodist, Trinity Episcopal, Westminster Presbyterian and Zion Lutheran churches.
The congregations have joined to offer the service since at least the mid-1990s.
