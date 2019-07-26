Bill Philipps has devoted his life to helping others cope with loss.
As a psychic medium, he works with individuals and small and large groups to open communication between the living and deceased loved ones.
“What we often fail to realize is that even though a dead person’s body is gone, their spirit is not. Their soul lives, not just in heaven but on earth,” writes Philipps in his latest book, “Signs from the Other side: Opening to the Spirit World.”
The book offers guided instructions for receiving afterlife communications, techniques for asking questions and ways to use prayer, meditation and affirmations to connect.
The first step is to acknowledge “gut feelings,” says Philipps. We all experience these, but we don’t necessarily trust them.
“Intuition is the voice within us that warns us of danger, or when something does not seem right about someone we just met, it gives a bad feeling,” he explains. “Intuition is a general ‘knowing.’ But it’s similar to psychic abilities. Someone with psychic abilities is an intuitive person, but it takes it to that next level. It’s like an intuitive muscle that gets developed. We can unleash this side of ourselves if we practice, but the results can vary depending on the person’s strengths.”
The form and strength of signs vary, due to many factors, he adds. A familiar sign are goosebumps; he writes that they indicate we’ve seen or heard a message from the other side.
“There are a few ways this can be true,” he says. “Spirit energies tend to lower temperatures in the space they occupy. But more importantly, this is a way for the spirit to give us a little physical jolt to validate what we are feeling. … It all goes back to that ‘knowing’ feeling that we get when we are intuitively sensing.”
Likewise, flickering lights are frequently employed by spirits.
“Because spirits are pure energy, they can manipulate and alter electrical currents,” he says. “And because this is such a tangible and irrefutable sign, it really gets people’s attention and validates the message that they are among us.”
Philipps describes himself as both a psychic and a medium.
“A psychic can tune into the past, present and future; a medium receives messages from spirits on the other side,” he explains, noting he leans more toward the medium side of the spectrum. “Mediums can connect with spirits in the light and the dark; it’s up to the medium to choose what they choose to allow in. … All mediums are psychic as well as being a medium, but not all psychics are mediums.”
Philipps’ first book, “Expect the Unexpected,” charts how he came to identify and embrace those gifts.
“When I was young, I knew I could sense spirits, and it really did scare me,” he says. “I tried to ignore it for a long time. But when I was 14, my mom died unexpectedly, and after she died, she appeared to me in my room at night. She told me that everything was going to be OK from now on.”
Death is a process of readjustment and acclimation to a “spiritual body,” says Philipps. This also signals a time of change for the living.
“There is one requirement when it comes to being able to receive signs from the other side: You have to believe,” he says. “Sure, we may comfort ourselves by saying that we know they are around us or that we feel their energy, but do we truly believe they are present in our lives to the extent that they can communicate directly with us from the beyond at any moment? They are, and they can.”
