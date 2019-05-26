WATERLOO – When the Ogre and Donkey set off to rescue Princess Fiona in the North Star Community Services production of “Shrek,” they’ll walk under swamp trees dripping with Spanish moss that are 20 feet high. They’ll enter a forest that measures 32 feet wide with trees topping out at 16 feet.
“Shrek” will be presented June 5 in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.
All fairy tales need a little magic, and the elaborate set design for “Shrek” is a key to the production, says Director Greg Holt. “We want it to be a visual spectacle for audience. What has been created is so beautiful and imaginative that it becomes a character in the show.
“That allows us to surround our performers with high production values and makes the performances look very professional,” said Holt, artistic director at the Waterloo Community Playhouse. He has directed seven shows for North Star since 2008, including “Jungle Book,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
There are 86 costumed characters in “Shrek.”
Last year’s performance, “My Son Pinocchio,” was attended by about 2,000 people, said Jodie Muller, North Star’s director of donor and public relations. The family-friendly productions allow adults with a wide range of special needs and disabilities served by North Star to display their talents on stage and as backstage crew. Some performers are non verbal; others are in wheelchairs. North Star staff members shadow the actors so they don’t need to memorize lines.
New Hartford artist Bill Close has volunteered his skills for designing and building sets at North Star for the last 10 years. The retired art teacher from Peet Junior High School in Cedar Falls was known for the school’s larger-than-life outdoor sculptures. He wrote about his work in the book “BIG: The Story Behind Twenty-Three Years of Peet Junior High Megasculptures.”
At 72, Close said “Shrek” will be his last show. Along with his crew of retired industrial technology teachers Don Foth and Gary Needham, commercial photographer Jerry Grier and artist Jean Melick, Close has built sets for the production’s 12 scenes.
Ten years ago, the former North Star art director asked Close for advice on building sets. “I came and helped and fell in love with the whole concept. It’s rewarding work. I tend to overbuilt stuff, but I want it to be solid and safe,” Close said.
And it’s big. Really big.
Fiona’s tower rises 22 feet high into the air — and there’s a dungeon for knights who fail to slay the fiery dragon. As the story unfolds, audiences will see a stained glass window that is 9-feet by 14-feet tall, a large barn (complete with cat and owl) where Fiona must hide when she is transformed each night into an ogre, and the field of sunflowers where Shrek plucks a bloom and plans to profess his love for Fiona.
“We want to fill the stage at the Gallagher Bluedorn. The first set I built for ‘Peter Pan’ looked large, but it didn’t begin to fill up the Great Hall stage,” Close recalled.
The volunteers have spent two days a week for several months building sets in a warehouse area at North Star. “It’s a creative outlet for all of us retirees. We all love the camaraderie, and I’m working with a great group of people,” Close said.
Grier volunteered two years ago to work on “My Son Pinocchio.” He was impressed by North Star and its staff. “Bill’s the boss, and I do whatever he tells me. Seeing the show and seeing the scenery on stage, it’s quite something,” Grier said.
Every detail matters, Close said, and the set designers enjoy being inventive. For example, Castle Duloc was painted using the optical illusion of forced perspective to make it appear even taller, and there’s a rotating stage for Fiona’s flashbacks to her childhood. A campfire has framework concealing a fan that sends up cloth “flames.”
The trick, of course, will be finagling the large pieces of scenery into trucks, loading into the Great Hall and constructing it on stage. Hanging scenery pieces from a batten above the stage will allow it to “fly” in – lowered for a scene, then “fly” out – raised from view to set the stage seamlessly for the next scene.
Close admits moving day “is always stressful. But the technicians at Gallagher Bluedorn are wonderful and great to work with on getting everything set up.”
