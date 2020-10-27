Facebook dustup affects the whole family

— Perplexed

Dear Perplexed: It is somewhat baffling that after your lengthy narrative, which is all about “Sally’s” terrible behavior toward you, your problem isn’t with her, but your husband. This whole time, he has been minding his own business. But now he has emerged as the problem.

Your conflict with Sally has nothing to do with your husband, or hers. The two men are friends. You and she never were.

Yes, you should take the high ground. In my opinion, the high ground here would be where your husband is permitted to do something he enjoys doing with his friend without you trying to control him, while you continue to stay away from Sally, across all platforms. Ignoring her attempt to sweep this under the rug should give you some satisfaction, as this is evidence of you taking care of yourself and keeping your distance.

Dear Amy: I have been dating my guy for two years. We are very serious and exclusive.

This is the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had. I don’t want to ever lose him.

The only issue is that he goes through spells where he constantly accuses me of talking to someone else. He says that he isn’t accusing me of “cheating,” just talking to someone.