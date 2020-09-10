Facebook algorithm connects victim to assault

Dear Amy: Wedding help please! We have three daughters and one son.

Our oldest daughter got married at 26. We paid $25,000 toward her wedding, following the age-old tradition that the bride’s family picks up the bulk of the wedding costs.

Our only son is recently engaged and will be 33 when he gets married.

He owns his own home, enjoys a comfortable lifestyle, and recently inherited $25,000 from his grandmother. (His future in-laws appear to be very well off.) Our son has recently asked us how much we can put into their wedding kitty.

Does the age-old tradition we applied to the first daughter also apply to the son, in that the bride’s family picks up the bulk of the wedding costs?

And perhaps the bigger question, at one point in life do you stop expecting your parents to pay for your wedding?

— Wedding Stressed

Dear Stressed: At no point in life should anyone expect their parents to pay for their wedding.

Couples should be responsible for financing their own weddings — using their own savings, and gifts from their parents (if possible).